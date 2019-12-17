All apartments in Winter Gardens
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

8266 Linden Road

8266 Linden Road · No Longer Available
Location

8266 Linden Road, Winter Gardens, CA 92040
Winter Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3Br/2.5Ba 2 Story Townhome with AC and Large Backyard - Great 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom 2 story townhome with central heating/AC and large fenced in backyard. Just updated freshly painted interior with new carpet throughout. Nice big living room with lots of windows. Efficient kitchen with long counter top that can be used as a breakfast bar. Refrigerator is provide for your use. Half bathroom downstairs with all bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. Big master bedroom with dual closets with one walk in. Attached 2 car garage with washer/dryer hookups including gas. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, public transportation and freeway access. Owner pays water and trash. Pet OK upon approval with deposit. Applicant must qualify on own, sorry no co-signers. Tenants must have and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy.

****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

(RLNE5134124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8266 Linden Road have any available units?
8266 Linden Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Gardens, CA.
What amenities does 8266 Linden Road have?
Some of 8266 Linden Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8266 Linden Road currently offering any rent specials?
8266 Linden Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8266 Linden Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8266 Linden Road is pet friendly.
Does 8266 Linden Road offer parking?
Yes, 8266 Linden Road offers parking.
Does 8266 Linden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8266 Linden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8266 Linden Road have a pool?
No, 8266 Linden Road does not have a pool.
Does 8266 Linden Road have accessible units?
No, 8266 Linden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8266 Linden Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8266 Linden Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8266 Linden Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8266 Linden Road has units with air conditioning.
