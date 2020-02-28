All apartments in Willowbrook
Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:04 PM

2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard

2523 1/2 E El Segundo Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2523 1/2 E El Segundo Blvd, Willowbrook, CA 90222
Willowbrook

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
bathtub
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath home in Compton, near the 105, and 110 freeway. For easy access to travel around so cal bay. As well located around the corner is the Martin Luther King Jr Community Hospital. Home has brand new paint, and new light fixtures all around the unit, with newly installed wood flooring as well. Beautiful kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter-top. Spacious remolded bathroom, with a new vanity, and tile around the bathtub. Be quick to view and apply today to this beautiful home.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1920

Lease Terms: 1 Years

Deposits: $2,000.00
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard have any available units?
2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Willowbrook, CA.
Is 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willowbrook.
Does 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
