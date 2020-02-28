2523 1/2 East El Segundo Boulevard

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath home in Compton, near the 105, and 110 freeway. For easy access to travel around so cal bay. As well located around the corner is the Martin Luther King Jr Community Hospital. Home has brand new paint, and new light fixtures all around the unit, with newly installed wood flooring as well. Beautiful kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter-top. Spacious remolded bathroom, with a new vanity, and tile around the bathtub. Be quick to view and apply today to this beautiful home.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1920



Lease Terms: 1 Years



Deposits: $2,000.00

