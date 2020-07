Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Description



Spacious Home Perfect for Large Family A completely remodeled Large home perfect for a growing family. 5 bedrooms and 3 baths with a nicely redone kitchen. 2 car garage with entrance to home. The Home is located on a nice safe street. It is completely gated and it comes with a 6 camera security system. Come see it, it is a fun and unique home.