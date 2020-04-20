All apartments in Willowbrook
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:55 AM

1921 E.120th

1921 E 120th St · No Longer Available
Location

1921 E 120th St, Willowbrook, CA 90059
Willowbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
HOUSE - Property Id: 240172

4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHROOMS, DEN, LIVING ROOM, BACK YARD, LAUNDRY HOOKUPS, 2 CAR GARAGE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240172
Property Id 240172

(RLNE5660044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 E.120th have any available units?
1921 E.120th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Willowbrook, CA.
Is 1921 E.120th currently offering any rent specials?
1921 E.120th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 E.120th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 E.120th is pet friendly.
Does 1921 E.120th offer parking?
Yes, 1921 E.120th offers parking.
Does 1921 E.120th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 E.120th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 E.120th have a pool?
No, 1921 E.120th does not have a pool.
Does 1921 E.120th have accessible units?
No, 1921 E.120th does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 E.120th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 E.120th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 E.120th have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 E.120th does not have units with air conditioning.

