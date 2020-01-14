1644 W 106th St

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms, unfurnished, single-family house in the family-friendly neighborhood of 106th St. in the city of Westmont in L.A.
The cozy interior boasts of polished hardwood floor and Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub. Its nice kitchen is fully equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine drawers/cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, gas stove, and refrigerator. A hookup washer and dryer are available along with central air conditioning and electric heating for climate control.
The exterior has a yard and driveway/street parking. No worries, the landlord will take care of the yard.
No pets, sorry. No smoking in the property.
The renters responsibilities: trash, gas, and electricity. The property owner will handle the water utility and landscaping.
Near to public transportation stops/hub.
Nearby parks include Jesse Owens Park, Holly Park and Saint Andrews Recreation Center.
Nearby Schools:
Environmental Charter Middle Inglewood - 1.82 miles, 7/10
Alliance Judy Ivie Burton Technology Academy High School - 1.62 miles, 7/10
Alliance College-Ready Middle Academy No. 4 - 1.91 miles, 6/10
Watts Learning Center - 1.74 miles, 5/10
Bus lines:
207 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
206 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
117 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
757 Metro Rapid Line - 0.4 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5309510)