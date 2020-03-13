1634 W 104th St

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 221572



Our lovely apartments are located near the heart of Inglewood, your new apartment home is few minutes away from the famous Inglewood Forum, Randy's Donuts, Dogweiler State Beach, Natural History Museum of Science and Art and the California Science Center. Your new home has fine dining, shopping and the marine mammal care center. home to varying entertainment centers.



Amenities:

New stainless steel Stove and Refrigerator

New Medicine cabinets

Large kitchen cabinets

New Wood flooring

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221572

Property Id 221572



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5533567)