1634 W 104th St

Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 221572
Our lovely apartments are located near the heart of Inglewood, your new apartment home is few minutes away from the famous Inglewood Forum, Randy's Donuts, Dogweiler State Beach, Natural History Museum of Science and Art and the California Science Center. Your new home has fine dining, shopping and the marine mammal care center. home to varying entertainment centers.
Amenities:
New stainless steel Stove and Refrigerator
New Medicine cabinets
Large kitchen cabinets
New Wood flooring
Property Id 221572
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5533567)