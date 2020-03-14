1030 W 92nd Street

Amenities

Welcome, Los Angeles! Beautiful Home is complimented with 3 BD/ 2 BA + Bonus Room (potential use for Office/Rec. Room &/or 4th BD). This Charming Casita is dressed with its traditional look of exterior White & its typical brownish- Siding adorn with a luscious green front lawn. As you walk in you are graciously welcomed by its style of the moment" Amazing home features an enhanced kitchen with Custom white cabinets w/ plenty of storage, quartz countertops, deep double drain sink, new stove, new microwave, new dishwasher, & neighboring washer/dryer hook up. Wonderful home new floors & new int/ext paint, plenty of storage closets, updated lighting fixtures, updated bathrooms decorated with beautiful wall tile designs, Master Bed w/sliding doors. Rear yard is great for entertainment which host a long open driveway, 2 car Det. garage w/remote, dedicated area for outdoor grilling. Great location! Minutes away from soon to come L.A Rams/Charger Stadium Hub. Close Proximity & driving distance to all major FWY's, LAX, Space X, The Forum, & DTLA. A MUST-SEE!