All apartments in Westmont
Find more places like 1030 W 92nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westmont, CA
/
1030 W 92nd Street
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

1030 W 92nd Street

1030 West 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1030 West 92nd Street, Westmont, CA 90044
Westmont

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome, Los Angeles! Beautiful Home is complimented with 3 BD/ 2 BA + Bonus Room (potential use for Office/Rec. Room &/or 4th BD). This Charming Casita is dressed with its traditional look of exterior White & its typical brownish- Siding adorn with a luscious green front lawn. As you walk in you are graciously welcomed by its style of the moment" Amazing home features an enhanced kitchen with Custom white cabinets w/ plenty of storage, quartz countertops, deep double drain sink, new stove, new microwave, new dishwasher, & neighboring washer/dryer hook up. Wonderful home new floors & new int/ext paint, plenty of storage closets, updated lighting fixtures, updated bathrooms decorated with beautiful wall tile designs, Master Bed w/sliding doors. Rear yard is great for entertainment which host a long open driveway, 2 car Det. garage w/remote, dedicated area for outdoor grilling. Great location! Minutes away from soon to come L.A Rams/Charger Stadium Hub. Close Proximity & driving distance to all major FWY's, LAX, Space X, The Forum, & DTLA. A MUST-SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 W 92nd Street have any available units?
1030 W 92nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
What amenities does 1030 W 92nd Street have?
Some of 1030 W 92nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 W 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 W 92nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 W 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1030 W 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 1030 W 92nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1030 W 92nd Street offers parking.
Does 1030 W 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 W 92nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 W 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 1030 W 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 W 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 W 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 W 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 W 92nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 W 92nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 W 92nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westmont 3 Bedrooms
Westmont Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Topanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles