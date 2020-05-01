All apartments in Westmont
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1006 West 97th Street 1006

1006 West 97th Street · No Longer Available
Westmont
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

1006 West 97th Street, Westmont, CA 90044
Westmont

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
97th Street - Property Id: 253753

Very on nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Nice area nearby school, restaurants, groceery stores. Close to the 105 and 110 freeway, LAX airport. It is a spacious 1Bedroon, 1bathroom apartment with full kitchen/bathroom new flooring throughout the unit. lots of closet and cabanet space. 1 offroad parking space. Central AC/Heating utilities included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253753
Property Id 253753

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5674163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 West 97th Street 1006 have any available units?
1006 West 97th Street 1006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westmont, CA.
What amenities does 1006 West 97th Street 1006 have?
Some of 1006 West 97th Street 1006's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 West 97th Street 1006 currently offering any rent specials?
1006 West 97th Street 1006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 West 97th Street 1006 pet-friendly?
No, 1006 West 97th Street 1006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westmont.
Does 1006 West 97th Street 1006 offer parking?
Yes, 1006 West 97th Street 1006 offers parking.
Does 1006 West 97th Street 1006 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 West 97th Street 1006 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 West 97th Street 1006 have a pool?
No, 1006 West 97th Street 1006 does not have a pool.
Does 1006 West 97th Street 1006 have accessible units?
No, 1006 West 97th Street 1006 does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 West 97th Street 1006 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 West 97th Street 1006 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 West 97th Street 1006 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1006 West 97th Street 1006 has units with air conditioning.

