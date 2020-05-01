1006 West 97th Street 1006

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities parking

Very on nice 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit. Nice area nearby school, restaurants, groceery stores. Close to the 105 and 110 freeway, LAX airport. It is a spacious 1Bedroon, 1bathroom apartment with full kitchen/bathroom new flooring throughout the unit. lots of closet and cabanet space. 1 offroad parking space. Central AC/Heating utilities included

No Dogs Allowed



