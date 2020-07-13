Apartment List
/
CA
/
westminster
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

226 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westminster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Westminster
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,878
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
9251 Dalton Circle
9251 Dalton Circle, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1339 sqft
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
14532 SOUTHFIELD DR.
14532 Southfield Drive, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2128 sqft
2 STORY HOME WITH POOL WESTMINSTER - IN PREP BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI APPROXIMATELY 2,200 SQ FT, OPEN CEILINGS, GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE AND CENTRAL HEATING, KITCHEN

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
6422 Navajo Road
6422 Navajo Road, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1387 sqft
Wonderful Turnkey 4 bedroom home with Brand new Paint - Brand new Carpet in Bedrooms and Wood-like flooring thru-out ! Very bright with lots of windows and Skylights ! Kitchen has Granite and lots of Storage - Detached 2 Car Garage - Large

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Little Saigon
10191 Finchley Avenue
10191 Finchley Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1395 sqft
Move in Ready! Located in the most sought out neighborhood,steps away from Post Elementary School,Bowling Green Park,centrally located between the 22 & 405 freeways & a short drive away from the Little Saigon Mall, local markets & shopping centers.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
14041 Locust Street
14041 Locust Street, Westminster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
962 sqft
Brand new community conveniently located in the heart of Westminister, next to shopping centers, ample restaurants, Westminer District schools, various places of worship and community parks, the complex is within two blocks of access to both the

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westminster
6122 Hefley 44
6122 Hefley Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1524 sqft
3 Bd 2.5 Ba 1524sf Townhome Westminster $2,600 - Property Id: 245389 Wow! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Ba, 2 story Condo has 1,524 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you need, exactly where you need it. 2-car garage and private patio.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
19 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,513
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,980
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1252 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
21 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,850
744 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1159 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
2 Units Available
Stanton
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Washington
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
32 Units Available
Washington
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1053 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Fountain Valley
Grande
9440 Clover Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-405. Also near Plavan Plaza Shopping Center. One- and two-bedroom apartments fitted with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and living room and bedroom ceiling fans. Multiple amenities and organized community events keep residents entertained.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Washington
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach.  Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
1 Unit Available
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington
8131 San Angelo Drive 20
8131 San Angelo Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
725 sqft
Unit 20 Available 07/20/20 NO PET RENT! NEWLY RENOVATED & AC!!! - Property Id: 65896 Beautiful apartment home in Huntington Beach. Spacious floor plans to offer to style with charming living areas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stanton
12619 LANSDALE CIRCLE #172
12619 Lansdale Circle, Stanton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
883 sqft
GREAT UPPER 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY IN STANTON - LIGHT AND BRIGHT UPPER TWO BEDROOM CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY HAS TWO BATHS, STACK WASHER AND DRYER, GAS STOVE, DISHWASHER, ASSIGNED CARPORT, EXTRA STORAGE, TWO BALCONIES.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Washington
7912-7922 Aldrich Dr.
7912 Aldrich Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1025 sqft
This Multi-Family is located at 7912-7922 Aldrich Dr. Huntington Beach, CA. This property is walking distance to Bella Terra and Target, one mile from Golden West College, minutes from the 405 freeway and 6 miles to the beach.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington
16121 Malaga Lane
16121 Malaga Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
2 Bed, 2 Bath Upstairs Apartment - 16121 Malaga Ln. #D, H.B. - 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upstairs Apartment, Newly Remodeled, Electric Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Laundry Onsite, Patio, 2 Car Shared Garage. Water & Trash is Included, 1 Year Lease. No Pets.
City Guide for Westminster, CA

Westminster will you lie with me? /Westminster can you try to please?" (-- Kevin Drew, "Westminster")

Lie down in in comfy, cozy Westminster, California, and you'll definitely be pleased by this sunny Orange County city. Westminster is an oceanside masterpiece of warm weather and ocean breezes that float overland to cool the area. The city is accessible by Interstate 405 and the 22 Fwy, and it has plenty to offer in the way of sites and things to do. With Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach, and Long Beach all a short distance away, you'll soon see that life's a, you know, beach, here in Westminster.

Having trouble with Craigslist Westminster? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westminster, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westminster apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestminster 3 BedroomsWestminster Accessible Apartments
Westminster Apartments with BalconyWestminster Apartments with GarageWestminster Apartments with GymWestminster Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestminster Apartments with Parking
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Apartments with Washer-DryerWestminster Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestminster Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles