/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:31 PM
111 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Duchess Terrace
7901 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
We invite you to make Duchess Terrace your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
West Whittier-Los Nietos
1 Unit Available
7901 Duchess Terrace
7901 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
We invite you to make Duchess Terrace your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring.
Results within 1 mile of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
5758 Pickering Ave
5758 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming and spacious, 2 Bedroom - Uptown Whitter - Charming and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a very desirable area, north of Beverly Blvd, in the Whittier historical district.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
7331 Newlin Avenue
7331 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
950 sqft
This is a small complex only 8 units total. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Freshly painted and very clean. Newer stove and microwave with granite counter tops. All windows have blinds. Combo shower/tub with shower doors.
1 of 30
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Uptown Whittier
1 Unit Available
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Results within 5 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Santa Fe Springs
7 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
South Whittier
2 Units Available
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
13704 Franklin St
13704 Franklin Street, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
750 sqft
Franklin Heights is in the premier area of uptown Whittier, with it custom design and vivacious spirit of the uptown neighborhood this community will the perfect location for you to call home! Our current renovated 1 bedroom layout comes with plank
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Downey
3 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
10626 Shoreline Drive
10626 Shoreline Drive, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Norwalk Town Home With Fitness Room, Pool and Parking! - Features: -Two bed, one bath town home - Parking space included - Hardwood floors - Two story - Master bedroom with en-suite and jet tub! - Stove included - Washer/dryer hook-up's - Sliding
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11518 Obert
11518 Obert Avenue, South Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
860 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED UNITS. This beautiful complex has very spacious floorplans . A/C units. The property has gorgeous, lush landscaping, covered parking and it is conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. Call today!!. .
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Montebello
1 Unit Available
2237 Allston Street
2237 Allston Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
A beautiful Single House in the heart of Montebello for lease. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new cabinet, granite counter top, light fixtures.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Montebello
1 Unit Available
1013 Eucalipto Place
1013 Eucalipto Pl, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1310 sqft
This is a contemporary modern building constructed in 2017. A beautiful new community called Montebello Collection Homes are is solar-powered all-electric home. Has an open floor plan that features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, approximately 1,356 sq.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:40pm
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
10823 Elliott Ave
10823 Elliott Avenue, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
700 sqft
Unit has been completely upgraded and freshly painted. Ready for intimidate move in. The unit comes with a stove, and you will have to bring your refrigerator. You have your own covered parking space. Amenities: Stove
1 of 25
Last updated March 30 at 10:32am
Downey
1 Unit Available
10514 La Reina Avenue
10514 La Reina Avenue, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs apartment in N. Downey. Now available for immediate move-in.
Results within 10 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Rowland Heights
5 Units Available
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd, Rowland Heights, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Novo Apartments are located in between Los Angeles and Orange County close to Puente Hills Mall and the City of Industry. In the Rowland Heights District, the community offers easy freeway access to I-57 and the 60.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Artesia
6 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Similar Pages
West Whittier-Los Nietos 1 BedroomsWest Whittier-Los Nietos 2 BedroomsWest Whittier-Los Nietos Accessible Apartments
West Whittier-Los Nietos Apartments with BalconyWest Whittier-Los Nietos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Whittier-Los Nietos Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CA