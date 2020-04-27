11420 Keith Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely 3 Bedroom, Den and 1 Bath home with a masonry style fireplace in the living room. Home has new carpet, new window coverings and new paint with a 1 car attached garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets welcomed but breed restrictions apply. Move in cost: $45.00 application fee for all adults, $25.00 Pet application fee for all pets, $2,400 Security Deposit (additional $250.00 deposit per pet), $250.00 administration fee and $2400.00 First month rent. All tenants are required to provide renters insurance prior to signing lease.