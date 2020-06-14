Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

75 Apartments for rent in West Sacramento, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Sacramento renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Sacramento
27 Units Available
Capitol Yards Apartments
777 5th St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,671
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1031 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents demonstration kitchen, saltwater pool and lush outdoor spaces. Units have plank flooring, laundry and ample storage. Great location, close to the Sacramento and I-5.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Triangle
1 Unit Available
891 Graphite Lane
891 Graphite Lane, West Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1222 sqft
Premium Ironworks Loft Home for Rent - Stunning two-story loft home for rent in desirable Ironworks neighborhood.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Lighthouse
1 Unit Available
874 Lighthouse Drive
874 Lighthouse Drive, West Sacramento, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
874 Lighthouse Dr - West Sacramento Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 SF: 2200 Garage: 2 Rent: $2,195 Utilities: Tenants pay all utilities Pets: No pets Landscape Maintenance: Owner pays for yard maintenance Appliances: Washer/dryer/refrigerator
Results within 1 mile of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Sutter Green Apartments
2205 Natomas Park Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
978 sqft
Sutter Green is a new luxury apartment community located just off Garden Highway at Natomas Park Drive, in Sacramento California.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Natomas
32 Units Available
The Woodlands
2025 W El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,237
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
847 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-5. Units include extra storage, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, tennis court, pool, playground, hot tub, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Sacramento
22 Units Available
Capitol Towers
1500 7th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,410
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Fantastic, upscale community near Roosevelt Park and the California State Capitol Building. Recently renovated with granite countertops, new appliances, and hardwood floors. On-site yoga, game room, fire pit, and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Sacramento
15 Units Available
800 J Lofts
800 J St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,708
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1102 sqft
Contemporary homes in the heart of downtown. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows and custom finishes. Enjoy use of the lounge, courtyard, and fitness center during free time. Near Cesar Chavez Plaza and California State Capitol Museum.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Greenhaven
9 Units Available
Vue at the Lake
407 Florin Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1110 sqft
Bright apartments right on Lake Greenhaven. Recently renovated with granite counters and big windows. European cabinetry. Complex has swimming pool, tennis court, and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Greenhaven
6 Units Available
Sixty58 Townhomes
6058 Riverside Dr, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1335 sqft
Prime location on Riverside Boulevard just 10 minutes from downtown Sacramento and close to freeway. Community has a tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Sacramento
1 Unit Available
Bridgeway Towers
500 N St, Sacramento, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Penthouse Condo for Lease: This condo has unobstructed views of the Capital, Sierras, Sunsets, and Mt. Diablo. It is close to Golden One Center, State Capital, Old Sacramento, Crocker Art Museum and numerous eating and entertainment venues.
Results within 5 miles of West Sacramento
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
Winn Park Lofts
2813 Q Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,495
471 sqft
2813 Q Street - 102 Available 05/04/20 Spacious Studio in Midtown Sacramento's hottest new build - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts - Welcome to Winn Park Lofts Sacramentos newest residential development in one of Midtowns most desirable areas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Natomas
11 Units Available
The Creek at 2645
2645 Stonecreek Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,632
1043 sqft
The Creek at 2645 is an affordable, beautiful community with spacious floor plans and newly renovated units. Close to Golden 1 Center, amenities include refrigerators, ranges, ovens and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Sacramento
33 Units Available
GIO Apartments
3675 T St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,900
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1045 sqft
1 MONTH FREE RENT WITH A 12-MONTH LEASE*In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
$
Glenwood Meadows
4 Units Available
Morningside Creek Apartments
410 Bell Ave, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
833 sqft
Morningside Creek offers spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with vibrant interiors, engaging community amenities and an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
Land Park
14 Units Available
ONYX Midtown Apartments
1818 X Street, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1036 sqft
Located in the Tower District along Sacramento's Broadway Corridor, ONYX is a smoke free community nestled between the hustle of Midtown and the leafy Land Park & Curtis Park neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Glenwood Meadows
10 Units Available
The Charleston
4337 Norwood Ave, Sacramento, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
812 sqft
Just a short walk from coffee shops and restaurants. Near Martha Rivers Park. Each home offers spacious, open floor plans with gourmet kitchens, as well as an on-site luxury pool, patio area and park space.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Natomas Park
1 Unit Available
Natomas Park
1850 Club Center Dr, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1271 sqft
A great location. Spacious floor plans. And an amenities package built to impress. Our Sacramento, California, community is proud to offer a lineup of impressive extras.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Natomas Crossing
24 Units Available
Granite Point
4500 Truxel Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location, close to I-5. Residents enjoy units with extra storage, dishwasher, air conditioning, laundry and walk-in closets. Luxurious community includes pool, yoga, parking and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Midtown
228 Units Available
The Press at Midtown Quarter
1714 21st Street, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,784
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1026 sqft
Rarely does a property meet you right where you're at until now! The Press Midtown Sacramento Apartments is everything you want it to be. Finally, a landmark for MidTown that brings unprecedented amenities and access to all that Sacramento offers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sundance Lake
11 Units Available
Avanti
4450 El Centro Rd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1322 sqft
Near downtown Sacramento. Italian-inspired apartment community on landscaped grounds with a fountain and mosaic courtyard. Every apartment includes a private patio, balcony or deck. Property features a media room, swimming pool, business center and gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Alhambra Triangle
22 Units Available
LINQ Midtown
3111 S St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,595
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1139 sqft
Luxury studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of midtown close to shopping and dining. Units feature high-end finishes, open spaces and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Metro Center
8 Units Available
Larkspur Woods
2900 Weald Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1290 sqft
Situated between I-80 and I-5. Modern apartments with stainless steel refrigerator, microwave and range. Granite counters and patio/balcony. Community includes a pool, a sauna and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
Midtown
8 Units Available
1801L
1123 18th St, Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,993
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,914
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1082 sqft
Upscale living near the Crocker Art Museum and Historic Old Sacramento. Apartments feature high ceilings, plush carpeting and spacious layouts. Onsite pool, fitness center and courtyard provided.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
RP Sports Compex
31 Units Available
Miramonte and Trovas Apartments
4850 Natomas Blvd, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments with custom cabinetry, soaking tubs, detached garages and granite countertops. Located close to Old Sacramento, Sacramento River and the airport. Community features a pool and media room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Sacramento, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Sacramento renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

