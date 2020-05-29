800 Coriander Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community. It is a 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with a full, private master suite and master bathroom! The kitchen has newer cabinets and granite counters with newer appliances! Unit comes with 2, side-by-side parking spaces that include additional storage. Ample storage within the unit as well as vaulted ceilings and a balcony. Easy access to the 110 & 405 freeways and walking distance to public transit and shopping! Unit is close to very nice community laundry and in a gated, secure complex. Over the range microwave & refrigerator will be provided prior to move-in.