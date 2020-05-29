All apartments in West Carson
Find more places like 800 Coriander Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Carson, CA
/
800 Coriander Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:48 PM

800 Coriander Drive

800 Coriander Drive · (310) 465-9977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Carson
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

800 Coriander Drive, West Carson, CA 90502
West Carson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit M · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful, top floor, corner unit condo for lease! This home has been recently remodeled with new carpet and paint! Great views of the lush landscaping and steps to the heated pool and jacuzzi in the community. It is a 2 bedroom and 2 bath unit with a full, private master suite and master bathroom! The kitchen has newer cabinets and granite counters with newer appliances! Unit comes with 2, side-by-side parking spaces that include additional storage. Ample storage within the unit as well as vaulted ceilings and a balcony. Easy access to the 110 & 405 freeways and walking distance to public transit and shopping! Unit is close to very nice community laundry and in a gated, secure complex. Over the range microwave & refrigerator will be provided prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Coriander Drive have any available units?
800 Coriander Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Coriander Drive have?
Some of 800 Coriander Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Coriander Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Coriander Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Coriander Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Coriander Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carson.
Does 800 Coriander Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Coriander Drive does offer parking.
Does 800 Coriander Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Coriander Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Coriander Drive have a pool?
Yes, 800 Coriander Drive has a pool.
Does 800 Coriander Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Coriander Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Coriander Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Coriander Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Coriander Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Coriander Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 800 Coriander Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Carson 3 Bedrooms
West Carson Apartments with GarageWest Carson Apartments with Pool
West Carson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity