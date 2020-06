Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Large 3-Story Los Angeles on a large 13,507 sq foot lot. The home has 9 bedrooms and 6 full bathrooms, plus an Office, plus a detached clubhouse. This home is useful for operating a business or a large family. All Furnishings included. Close to transportation , jobs, entertainment and the airport. Space X, Tesla, Silicon Beach, Southbay, Long Beach, Inglewood Rams Stadium etc.



(RLNE5186361)