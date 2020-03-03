All apartments in West Athens
11821 GENOA WAY
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

11821 GENOA WAY

11821 Genoa Way · No Longer Available
Location

11821 Genoa Way, West Athens, CA 90047
West Athens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
single family - Property Id: 212199

New build TWO story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gated community built by KB HOMES, this home features an inviting grass backyard for entertaining with a modern interior design ready to be decorated to your taste. A master bedroom with master bathroom for privacy. Located near 405, 105, and 110 freeways. This home is close to the El Segundo commercial park home to today's tech and aerospace companies. Be home in minutes not hours. Enjoy the benefits of being minutes to the beach and 15 miles to the lively LA Live in DTLA. Perfect for the active LA resident that enjoys the LA activities and this home also delivers on the Sub-urban feel once inside the gated community. This home delivers to today's LA resident. In community park with in 20 yards
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212199
Property Id 212199

(RLNE5499842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

