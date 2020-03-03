11821 GENOA WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils carpet

New build TWO story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gated community built by KB HOMES, this home features an inviting grass backyard for entertaining with a modern interior design ready to be decorated to your taste. A master bedroom with master bathroom for privacy. Located near 405, 105, and 110 freeways. This home is close to the El Segundo commercial park home to today's tech and aerospace companies. Be home in minutes not hours. Enjoy the benefits of being minutes to the beach and 15 miles to the lively LA Live in DTLA. Perfect for the active LA resident that enjoys the LA activities and this home also delivers on the Sub-urban feel once inside the gated community. This home delivers to today's LA resident. In community park with in 20 yards

