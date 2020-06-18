143 Marcela Drive.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Watsonville Townhouse - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA end unit townhouse is located in a newer housing development in Watsonville. The house has beautiful wood flooring throughout and has new paint throughout. The Kitchen is equipped with a Gas Stove, Dishwasher and Built in Microwave. The Living Room has beautiful vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan. The downstairs has a great open floor plan and access to the back patio which also opens up to a nice pathway. The upstairs has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms both with shower over bath tub. There is a laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer hookups. There is a two car garage with automatic opener. Co-Signors are not accepted. Tenants pay for all utilities. No pets.



For more information or to set up a showing please drive by first then call the Property Manager Rachel Shaffer at 831.685.8588 Ext 621.



BRE #00902682



(RLNE1874296)