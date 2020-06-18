All apartments in Watsonville
Location

143 Marcella Drive, Watsonville, CA 95076

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 143 Marcela Drive · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1523 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Watsonville Townhouse - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA end unit townhouse is located in a newer housing development in Watsonville. The house has beautiful wood flooring throughout and has new paint throughout. The Kitchen is equipped with a Gas Stove, Dishwasher and Built in Microwave. The Living Room has beautiful vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan. The downstairs has a great open floor plan and access to the back patio which also opens up to a nice pathway. The upstairs has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Bathrooms both with shower over bath tub. There is a laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer hookups. There is a two car garage with automatic opener. Co-Signors are not accepted. Tenants pay for all utilities. No pets.

For more information or to set up a showing please drive by first then call the Property Manager Rachel Shaffer at 831.685.8588 Ext 621.

BRE #00902682

(RLNE1874296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 143 Marcela Drive have any available units?
143 Marcela Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Marcela Drive have?
Some of 143 Marcela Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Marcela Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Marcela Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Marcela Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 Marcela Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watsonville.
Does 143 Marcela Drive offer parking?
Yes, 143 Marcela Drive does offer parking.
Does 143 Marcela Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Marcela Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Marcela Drive have a pool?
No, 143 Marcela Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 Marcela Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Marcela Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Marcela Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Marcela Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Marcela Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Marcela Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

