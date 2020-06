Amenities

granite counters garage pool hot tub fireplace furnished

180 Degree Panoramic Views in Desirable Snow Creek Estates Community. Private driveway with automatic gate. The backyard is an expansive tropical paradise with a large beautiful pool and spa. Beautiful 2 story home offers, high ceilings, 4 Bedrooms with 1 Bedroom Downstairs. 3 full Bathrooms. The bright living room has a fireplace. Island kitchen with granite countertops. The Master Suite has a fireplace and double closets. Attached 3 Car Garage with direct access. Located close to Mount San Antonio College and Cal Poly Pomona. Award-winning Walnut School District. Furnished