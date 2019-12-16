20306 New Rochelle Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool furnished range oven

Excellent Walnut School District, walking distance to Westhoff Elementary. Close to Mt. Sac, shopping, bank & Restaurant. Quiet & private cul de sac.

RV Parking on the side, Pool & Gardening service included. Valid Driver's license, 2 years tax return, credit report (run by listing agent), 2 most recent bank statement & pay stubs for all applicants over 18 along with application. Showing from 12/16/2019, Move in 1/1/2020. Partially furnished, plus washer & Fridge but no warranty. Landlord requested applicant's credit scores 680+. show by appointment only, currently tenant occupied.