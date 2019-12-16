All apartments in Walnut
20306 New Rochelle Street

20306 New Rochelle Street · No Longer Available
Location

20306 New Rochelle Street, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Excellent Walnut School District, walking distance to Westhoff Elementary. Close to Mt. Sac, shopping, bank & Restaurant. Quiet & private cul de sac.
RV Parking on the side, Pool & Gardening service included. Valid Driver's license, 2 years tax return, credit report (run by listing agent), 2 most recent bank statement & pay stubs for all applicants over 18 along with application. Showing from 12/16/2019, Move in 1/1/2020. Partially furnished, plus washer & Fridge but no warranty. Landlord requested applicant's credit scores 680+. show by appointment only, currently tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20306 New Rochelle Street have any available units?
20306 New Rochelle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walnut, CA.
What amenities does 20306 New Rochelle Street have?
Some of 20306 New Rochelle Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20306 New Rochelle Street currently offering any rent specials?
20306 New Rochelle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20306 New Rochelle Street pet-friendly?
No, 20306 New Rochelle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut.
Does 20306 New Rochelle Street offer parking?
Yes, 20306 New Rochelle Street offers parking.
Does 20306 New Rochelle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20306 New Rochelle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20306 New Rochelle Street have a pool?
Yes, 20306 New Rochelle Street has a pool.
Does 20306 New Rochelle Street have accessible units?
No, 20306 New Rochelle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20306 New Rochelle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20306 New Rochelle Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20306 New Rochelle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20306 New Rochelle Street does not have units with air conditioning.

