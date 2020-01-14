19652 E Calle Baja

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

19652 CALLE BAJA WALNUT 91709 (4 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Located in the highly desirable Walnut Unified School District, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is freshly painted and ready for you to call home. As you enter you will immediately appreciate the high ceilings and new carpet in the large living room. The kitchen is open to the family room which is completed by a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with private bathroom and 2 closets. Down the hall you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and the second bath. The backyard has plenty of space and a view. The home also has a oversized garage. This home checks all the boxes and is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Owner will pay for the gardener

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.



(RLNE5290555)