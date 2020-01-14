All apartments in Walnut
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

19652 E Calle Baja

19652 Calle Baja · No Longer Available
Location

19652 Calle Baja, Walnut, CA 91789
Walnut

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
19652 CALLE BAJA WALNUT 91709 (4 BED / 2.5 BATH) - Located in the highly desirable Walnut Unified School District, this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is freshly painted and ready for you to call home. As you enter you will immediately appreciate the high ceilings and new carpet in the large living room. The kitchen is open to the family room which is completed by a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you'll find the master bedroom with private bathroom and 2 closets. Down the hall you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and the second bath. The backyard has plenty of space and a view. The home also has a oversized garage. This home checks all the boxes and is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Walnut Valley Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Owner will pay for the gardener
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

(RLNE5290555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

