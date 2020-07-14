All apartments in Walnut Creek
Find more places like North Main Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walnut Creek, CA
/
North Main Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

North Main Apartments

2971 N Main St · (971) 717-3609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Walnut Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94597

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Main Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
package receiving
Welcome to North Main Apartments. Come home to North Main and have it all. Located in the heart of Walnut Creek, you'll enjoy all of downtown's shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Just minutes away from I-680 and BART, North Main offers quick and easy access, with all the amenities you need. Our two bedroom one bath floor plans are the best value in town. With all that North Main has to offer, why go anywhere else? You've found your home at North Main, a proud community of Vasona Management. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $900 Depending on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding Fee(goes towards deposit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent: $0
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 stall per unit. Covered lot, assigned.
Storage Details: $30 extra parking(limited)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Main Apartments have any available units?
North Main Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Walnut Creek, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Walnut Creek Rent Report.
What amenities does North Main Apartments have?
Some of North Main Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Main Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
North Main Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Main Apartments pet-friendly?
No, North Main Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walnut Creek.
Does North Main Apartments offer parking?
Yes, North Main Apartments offers parking.
Does North Main Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Main Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Main Apartments have a pool?
Yes, North Main Apartments has a pool.
Does North Main Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, North Main Apartments has accessible units.
Does North Main Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Main Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for North Main Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94597
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr
Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Similar Pages

Walnut Creek 1 BedroomsWalnut Creek 2 Bedrooms
Walnut Creek Apartments with ParkingWalnut Creek Apartments with Pool
Walnut Creek Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CA
Concord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CADavis, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Walnut Creek
Diablo Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity