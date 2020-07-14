Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool accessible elevator parking on-site laundry bbq/grill bike storage carport package receiving

Welcome to North Main Apartments. Come home to North Main and have it all. Located in the heart of Walnut Creek, you'll enjoy all of downtown's shopping and restaurants within walking distance. Just minutes away from I-680 and BART, North Main offers quick and easy access, with all the amenities you need. Our two bedroom one bath floor plans are the best value in town. With all that North Main has to offer, why go anywhere else? You've found your home at North Main, a proud community of Vasona Management. Please call for an appointment today.