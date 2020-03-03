Rent Calculator
All apartments in Vincent
Find more places like 5135 N Cranley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Vincent, CA
/
5135 N Cranley Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:52 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5135 N Cranley Ave
5135 North Cranley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5135 North Cranley Avenue, Vincent, CA 91722
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hi my name is Miles Montes and i'm looking for a family to rent the house and to lease at a minimum of 3 years.
Any question? Shoot me a call 6263679077
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5135 N Cranley Ave have any available units?
5135 N Cranley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Vincent, CA
.
What amenities does 5135 N Cranley Ave have?
Some of 5135 N Cranley Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5135 N Cranley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5135 N Cranley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 N Cranley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5135 N Cranley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5135 N Cranley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5135 N Cranley Ave offers parking.
Does 5135 N Cranley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5135 N Cranley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 N Cranley Ave have a pool?
No, 5135 N Cranley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5135 N Cranley Ave have accessible units?
No, 5135 N Cranley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 N Cranley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5135 N Cranley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 N Cranley Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5135 N Cranley Ave has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
