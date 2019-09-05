All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
Find more places like 5906 CONDON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
/
5906 CONDON Avenue
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

5906 CONDON Avenue

5906 Condon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
View Park-Windsor Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

5906 Condon Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90056
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Ideal location "Desirable Ladera Heights" One of Los Angeles most sought after areas for professional family home environment that has access to every things from LAX & Beach cities to Metro Downtown LA. Near by the Inglewood LA Rams Stadium,405 & others freeway, shopping, movie theaters, parks, schools,public transits, restaurants, sport area for kids, 24 hr Fitness,This Spacious Duplex bottom units vacant has 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths available immediately, totally newly upgraded ready to move in,easy to show. Large Living room and dining area, upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliance: Stove, Refi, microwave, dishwasher, with quartz counter tops, freshly painted throughout, a laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. Custom Blinds windows treatment at all window, Beautiful hardwood floor and ceramic floor in kitchen and bathroom, recessed lights and remote ceiling fans. central air and heating, nice spacious green backyard with view the Ladera park, 1 car garage & open parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 CONDON Avenue have any available units?
5906 CONDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5906 CONDON Avenue have?
Some of 5906 CONDON Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 CONDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5906 CONDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 CONDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5906 CONDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 5906 CONDON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5906 CONDON Avenue offers parking.
Does 5906 CONDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 CONDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 CONDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5906 CONDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5906 CONDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5906 CONDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 CONDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 CONDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5906 CONDON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5906 CONDON Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

View Park-Windsor Hills 2 Bedroom ApartmentsView Park-Windsor Hills Accessible Apartments
View Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with GaragesView Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
View Park-Windsor Hills Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CA
East San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles