5906 CONDON Avenue

Ideal location "Desirable Ladera Heights" One of Los Angeles most sought after areas for professional family home environment that has access to every things from LAX & Beach cities to Metro Downtown LA. Near by the Inglewood LA Rams Stadium,405 & others freeway, shopping, movie theaters, parks, schools,public transits, restaurants, sport area for kids, 24 hr Fitness,This Spacious Duplex bottom units vacant has 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths available immediately, totally newly upgraded ready to move in,easy to show. Large Living room and dining area, upgraded Kitchen with stainless steel appliance: Stove, Refi, microwave, dishwasher, with quartz counter tops, freshly painted throughout, a laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. Custom Blinds windows treatment at all window, Beautiful hardwood floor and ceramic floor in kitchen and bathroom, recessed lights and remote ceiling fans. central air and heating, nice spacious green backyard with view the Ladera park, 1 car garage & open parking