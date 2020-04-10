4142 VICTORIA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Bottom half of fantastic, charming duplex in View Park. This unit is in pristine condition and retains the architectural character of its period with kitchen and baths updated in 2018. The rooms are spacious with impressive volume and a great flow and there are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. It has the privacy and feel of a single family home. 1 car garage parking included and easy street parking as most of the residences on the block are single family homes. Laundry inside unit. This gem is located adjacent to Leimert Park Village and Baldwin Hills and is conveniently close to the EXPO Line and walking distance to the soon-to-open Crenshaw Line. Wonderful opportunity!