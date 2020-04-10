All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
4142 VICTORIA Avenue

4142 South Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4142 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90008
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Bottom half of fantastic, charming duplex in View Park. This unit is in pristine condition and retains the architectural character of its period with kitchen and baths updated in 2018. The rooms are spacious with impressive volume and a great flow and there are gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. It has the privacy and feel of a single family home. 1 car garage parking included and easy street parking as most of the residences on the block are single family homes. Laundry inside unit. This gem is located adjacent to Leimert Park Village and Baldwin Hills and is conveniently close to the EXPO Line and walking distance to the soon-to-open Crenshaw Line. Wonderful opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4142 VICTORIA Avenue have any available units?
4142 VICTORIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 4142 VICTORIA Avenue have?
Some of 4142 VICTORIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4142 VICTORIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4142 VICTORIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4142 VICTORIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4142 VICTORIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 4142 VICTORIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4142 VICTORIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 4142 VICTORIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4142 VICTORIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4142 VICTORIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 4142 VICTORIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4142 VICTORIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4142 VICTORIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4142 VICTORIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4142 VICTORIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4142 VICTORIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4142 VICTORIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

