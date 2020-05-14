4128 So Victoria Ave 4128

Amenities
Victoria Avenue - Property Id: 54880
Conveniently located in Los Angeles - View Park Community
Available and Ready for Move-in
Contact via email: wpmlosangeles@gmail.com
Cross Streets: Stocker & Crenshaw (View Park / Baldwin Hills area)
Unit Description and Area Location :
$2200/ mo, plus $2200 deposit
2 BDM, 1 BTH
***Unfurnished - Kitchen appliances available for an additional fee
Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Refurbished with fresh paint and new bathroom fixtures
2nd Floor, no elevator
Quiet Building
4 Unit Complex
15 minutes to AIRPORT
Walking distance to new METRO Line to be completed 2019
Near EXPO Line (Crenshaw and Exposition)
Close to USC by Train
8 miles south of DTLA; near Culver City; both available by Train
Inglewood Revitalization, CASINOS, STADIUMS, FORUM in nearby proximity
Nearby Shopping: Baldwin Hills Mall; Westfield Shopping Center in CC, Trader Joe's, Sprouts,
Ralph's, Albertson
INGOLD PARK and KENNETH HAHN PARK - great for walking and jogging
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54880
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5730478)