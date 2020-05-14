4128 So Victoria Ave 4128

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities

Conveniently located in Los Angeles - View Park Community

Available and Ready for Move-in



Contact via email: wpmlosangeles@gmail.com



Cross Streets: Stocker & Crenshaw (View Park / Baldwin Hills area)



Unit Description and Area Location :

$2200/ mo, plus $2200 deposit



2 BDM, 1 BTH

***Unfurnished - Kitchen appliances available for an additional fee

Beautiful Hardwood Floors

Refurbished with fresh paint and new bathroom fixtures

2nd Floor, no elevator

Quiet Building

4 Unit Complex

15 minutes to AIRPORT

Walking distance to new METRO Line to be completed 2019

Near EXPO Line (Crenshaw and Exposition)

Close to USC by Train

8 miles south of DTLA; near Culver City; both available by Train

Inglewood Revitalization, CASINOS, STADIUMS, FORUM in nearby proximity

Nearby Shopping: Baldwin Hills Mall; Westfield Shopping Center in CC, Trader Joe's, Sprouts,

Ralph's, Albertson

INGOLD PARK and KENNETH HAHN PARK - great for walking and jogging

No Pets Allowed



