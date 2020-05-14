All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4128 So Victoria Ave 4128

4128 S Victoria Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4128 S Victoria Ave, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90008
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
Victoria Avenue - Property Id: 54880

Conveniently located in Los Angeles - View Park Community
Available and Ready for Move-in

Contact via email: wpmlosangeles@gmail.com

Cross Streets: Stocker & Crenshaw (View Park / Baldwin Hills area)

Unit Description and Area Location :
$2200/ mo, plus $2200 deposit

2 BDM, 1 BTH
***Unfurnished - Kitchen appliances available for an additional fee
Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Refurbished with fresh paint and new bathroom fixtures
2nd Floor, no elevator
Quiet Building
4 Unit Complex
15 minutes to AIRPORT
Walking distance to new METRO Line to be completed 2019
Near EXPO Line (Crenshaw and Exposition)
Close to USC by Train
8 miles south of DTLA; near Culver City; both available by Train
Inglewood Revitalization, CASINOS, STADIUMS, FORUM in nearby proximity
Nearby Shopping: Baldwin Hills Mall; Westfield Shopping Center in CC, Trader Joe's, Sprouts,
Ralph's, Albertson
INGOLD PARK and KENNETH HAHN PARK - great for walking and jogging
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/54880
Property Id 54880

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5730478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 have any available units?
4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 have?
Some of 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 currently offering any rent specials?
4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 pet-friendly?
No, 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 offer parking?
No, 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 does not offer parking.
Does 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 have a pool?
No, 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 does not have a pool.
Does 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 have accessible units?
No, 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4128 So Victoria Ave 4128 does not have units with air conditioning.

