Apartment List
/
CA
/
twentynine palms
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 PM

9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA

Finding an apartment in Twentynine Palms that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
73917 Playa Vista Drive
73917 Playa Vista Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2112 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6022 Ocotillo
6022 Ocotillo Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$600
602 sqft
6022 Ocotillo - AVAILABLE NOW! - This duplex offers a range, fridge, swamp cooler, wall heat, carport, private storage closet, and small fenced backyard.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5470 Lupine
5470 Lupine Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
957 sqft
2Bedroom/1Bath Home - EST AVAILABLE 11-15-19 / RENT TO BE $800/MONTH / SEC DEP TO BE $1200 - This home located in the Chocolate Drop neighborhood offers a range, fridge, wall heat, swamp cooler, tile, carpet, fenced back yard and 2 car attached

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
73731 Siesta Dr-5
73731 Siesta Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
513 sqft
Stand-alone one bedroom, one bath casitas. Tank less water heater, Mini-split for heating and air, Fully furnished, all utilities included plus internet/wifi, great view, parking in front, back and covered, coined operated laundry room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6673 Oasis Avenue
6673 Oasis Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1012 sqft
3B1B newly upgraded, A/C cooling, gas wall heater, refrigerator, stove, washer/gas dryer included, ceiling fans, tile in kitchen, livingroom, laminate flooring bedrooms, carport, fenced yard, pet friendly, trash included.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6061 BAGLEY Avenue
6061 Bagley Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment. 1260 sq/ feet! These Month-to-Month Rentals have large bedrooms a large open kitchen that flows into a dining area and living room. This home comes move in ready! Fully Furnished. Utilities Included.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7504 Persia
7504 Persia Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$850
897 sqft
7504 Persia Available 05/15/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Hansen Tract! EST AVAILABLE 5-15-2020 - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Hansen Tract is available very soon! With tile in the living area, kitchen, hallway, and bathroom and NEW carpet

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5664 Morongo Road
5664 Morongo Road, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1143 sqft
5664 Morongo Road Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Rustic Home in 29 Palms - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a rustic feel and great landscaping! Amenities: Fridge, range, dishwasher, gas wall heater, swamp cooler, fenced back yard, and a 2 car attached

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
72385 Sunnyvale
72385 Sunnyvale Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
72385 Sunnyvale Available 04/11/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! - This is a lovely, large updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with a 2 car garage Natural gas source of heating. Home has Washer and dryer hookups. Pets allowed upon approval with 150.
Results within 10 miles of Twentynine Palms

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.
City Guide for Twentynine Palms, CA

Native peoples once camped in the Oasis of Mara, a watering hole that made this stretch of the Mojave Desert more bearable. By the time gold hunters arrived in the 1870s, the original inhabitants had already hightailed it out of there. (Maybe they knew what a mess the Gold Rush was going to be.) Legend has it that miners counted the trees surrounding the oasis, naming it Twentynine Palms. (An 1858 survey team found 26 palms, but why quibble with a legend?)

Space and more space: that's what brings everybody to Twenynine Palms. (The constant sunshine and small-town feel don't hurt, either.) If you find that even the widely spaced residential and commercial buildings are a bit too confining, hop in your SUV and drive for a few minutes in any direction. Then, all you'll see are miles of open desert, punctuated by desert brush and surrounded by a few mountain ranges. Occupying the southwest part of Southern California, Twentynine Palms sprawls over 59 square miles of San Bernardino County. The city connects with the outside world through California State Route 62, which runs from west to east. The fastest way in from anywhere else is through the two local airports. Twentynine Palms Airport allows private pilots to come in, while Palm Springs International caters to scheduled airlines. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Twentynine Palms, CA

Finding an apartment in Twentynine Palms that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Twentynine Palms 3 BedroomsTwentynine Palms Apartments with Garage
Twentynine Palms Apartments with ParkingTwentynine Palms Dog Friendly Apartments
Twentynine Palms Luxury PlacesTwentynine Palms Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Palm Springs, CAPalm Desert, CABermuda Dunes, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CA
Thousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CA
Yucca Valley, CAIndio, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the Desert