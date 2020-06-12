11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Twentynine Palms, CA

Apartment List
1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
73917 Playa Vista Drive
73917 Playa Vista Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2112 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
73466 El Paseo Drive
73466 El Paseo Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1260 sqft
MONTH TO MONTH, CENTRAL A/C &HEAT!!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED apartment. All utilities included plus internet, Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in unit washer/dryer all included. 1260 sq ft, covered parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
73482 Desert Trail
73482 Desert Trail Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
Corporate Housing -fully furnished apartment. You could move in with just a suit case! This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment. A/C and all utilities plus internet included. Each of the rooms has a queen size bed. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6673 Oasis Avenue
6673 Oasis Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1012 sqft
3B1B newly upgraded, A/C cooling, gas wall heater, refrigerator, stove, washer/gas dryer included, ceiling fans, tile in kitchen, livingroom, laminate flooring bedrooms, carport, fenced yard, pet friendly, trash included.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6061 BAGLEY Avenue
6061 Bagley Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath Apartment. 1260 sq/ feet! These Month-to-Month Rentals have large bedrooms a large open kitchen that flows into a dining area and living room. This home comes move in ready! Fully Furnished. Utilities Included.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
73456 Desert Trail Drive
73456 Desert Trail Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1260 sqft
3BD 2BA large fully furnished apt. Large rooms, large open kitchen, walk in laundry room off the kitchen, walk in closet and bathroom in the master suite. Apartment comes with an exterior storage unit, fenced in rear yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
6454 Palm View Avenue
6454 Palm View Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
3B2B Unique living, spacious rooms, tile and carpet, 2 full baths, block wall fencing, rock landscaping, ceiling fans in all rooms, 2 car garage, washer/gas dryer hookups in garage, central heating and air, refrigerator and dishwasher.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
73939 Desert Dunes Dr.
73939 Desert Dunes Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1552 sqft
73939 Desert Dunes Dr.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5664 Morongo Road
5664 Morongo Road, Twentynine Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1143 sqft
5664 Morongo Road Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Rustic Home in 29 Palms - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a rustic feel and great landscaping! Amenities: Fridge, range, dishwasher, gas wall heater, swamp cooler, fenced back yard, and a 2 car attached

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
72385 Sunnyvale
72385 Sunnyvale Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
72385 Sunnyvale Available 04/11/20 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home! - This is a lovely, large updated 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with a 2 car garage Natural gas source of heating. Home has Washer and dryer hookups. Pets allowed upon approval with 150.
Results within 10 miles of Twentynine Palms

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
0 UPHILL RD
0 Desert Shadows Road, Joshua Tree, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
4950 sqft
Invisible House is a sanctuary unlike any other, where ambitious cutting edge architecture and the natural environment are in complete harmony.

June 2020 Twentynine Palms Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Twentynine Palms Rent Report. Twentynine Palms rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Twentynine Palms rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Twentynine Palms rents increased over the past month

Twentynine Palms rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Twentynine Palms stand at $666 for a one-bedroom apartment and $833 for a two-bedroom. Twentynine Palms' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Twentynine Palms over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Twentynine Palms rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Twentynine Palms, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Twentynine Palms is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Twentynine Palms' median two-bedroom rent of $833 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Twentynine Palms.
    • While rents in Twentynine Palms fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Twentynine Palms than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than three times the price in Twentynine Palms.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

