3 bedroom apartments
231 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bermuda Dunes, CA
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
42471 May Pen Rd
42471 May Pen Road, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Residence - Property Id: 299926 Adorable 3 Bd / 2 Ba single family home on quiet residential street inside security gated golf course community. Newly painted both inside and out with brand new desert landscape.
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79141 Avenue 42
79141 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1330 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Welcome to fabulous Bermuda Dunes, minutes away from I10, shopping and dining. Enjoy a spacious living room and private large patio with direct access from the ample kitchen and master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
40825 Starlight Lane
40825 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
You don't want to miss this one! This 4 Bedroom Pool Home is located in a large lot with plenty exterior space for your enjoyment.
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79967 Camelback Drive
79967 Camelback Drive, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2004 sqft
Very Cool Mid Century Modern home in The gated golf course community of Bermuda Dunes Country Club. 2 bedrooms 2.75 baths. Much of the original Mid Century furniture has been restored to look brand new. The pool has been all redone .
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
79159 Starlight Lane
79159 Starlight Lane, Bermuda Dunes, CA
Party, Party, Party! You will feel like you're on vacation at a tropical resort in your very own paradise, huge lot with pebble tech pool & spa, waterfall, palapas, cabanas, and outdoor kitchen for all your entertaining needs in this gorgeous
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
1 Unit Available
42440 Bellagio Dr.
42440 Bellagio Drive, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2239 sqft
Welcome to the private community of Bellissimo, This Modena Plan on an over-sized golf course lot has a Gourmet kitchen open to the Great Room with cozy fireplace, 12ft.
Results within 1 mile of Bermuda Dunes
1 Unit Available
45615 Big Canyon Street
45615 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1898 sqft
Beautiful Vacation Home. 3 bedroom, 3 bath with great-room. One bedroom is an attached Casita with private entrance. Built-ins in closets for your convenience. Home sits on 18th fairway overlooking the San Jacinto Mountains.
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43772 Calle Las Brisas
43772 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1612 sqft
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities.
1 Unit Available
45005 Desert Fox Drive
45005 Desert Fox Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1653 sqft
Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this lovely single family home is within walking distance to schools. This light and bright home has a wonderful open floor plan and cathedral ceilings. There are 3 well sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43670 Calle Las Brisas
43670 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1612 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community.
1 Unit Available
78780 Birchcrest Circle
78780 Birchcrest Circle, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1411 sqft
Your home away from home awaits you. This beautifully appointed home has it all. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and a heated pool with spa situated on a large lot. Great open, bright and airy floor plan. Perfect for desert entertaining.
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
43424 Bordeaux Drive
43424 Bordeaux Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2172 sqft
Open living concept combines kitchen,eating area & great room into 1 large entertainment area featuring comfortable seating with 55'' Plasma TV mounted on an arm that allows adjustments for an excellent visual experience from anywhere in the room &
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
43574 Parkway Esplanade E
43574 Parkway Esplanade East, La Quinta, CA
Single level, 4 bedroom 2 bath home, with lush landscaping and a private rear yard. Backyard features a covered patio with mature fruit trees. This is a very popular great room floor plan with tile in the main living areas.
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
79645 Corte Bella
79645 Corte Bella, La Quinta, CA
Oct-April-$7,000 and May-Sept $5,500. Spacious FOUR bedroom FOUR bathroom home that is immaculate and beautifully decorated. The backyard is an oasis with an over-sized pool. Relaxing spa that cascades into the pool.
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78823 Palm Tree Avenue
78823 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1664 sqft
Sun City PaLm Desert-Senior Community 55+ - Seasonal or Long Term Lease. Pretty St Maarten. Turnkey Furnished. Great Room w/Fireplace. 2 B/R + Den. Furnished. Newer: Paint, Dishwasher, Carpet, Refrig, Garbage Disposal & Faucets.
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
43419 Corte Del Oro
43419 Corte Del Oro, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1829 sqft
An Entertainers Delight!! This highly sought after home has a designers touch throughout. Recessed lighting, new flooring, granite counters, stainless steel applainces, and plantation shutters.
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
79895 Viento Drive
79895 Viento Drive, La Quinta, CA
Come enjoy this beautiful pool home located in La Quinta in the private gated community of Esplanade. LQ104 offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths of living space.
1 Unit Available
45144 Big Canyon Street
45144 Big Canyon Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1981 sqft
Available after July 5, 2020 for long term rental of 6 or more months. This decorator-furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is sure to be in high demand. You'll feel right at home in this inviting home.
1 Unit Available
78855 La Palma Drive
78855 La Palma Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful renovated home with a family size pool/spa (or great for entertaining) with a new RETREAT backing into the pool for your great delight! Furnished (negotiable)Highly in demand North La Quinta Highlands/Acacia area! Electric is with IID
1 Unit Available
78400 Via Caliente
78400 Via Caliente, La Quinta, CA
Vacation in this extraordinary pool home.
Palm Desert Resort
1 Unit Available
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Seeking 3-6 mo tenant. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.
1 Unit Available
44395 Monticello Avenue
44395 Monticello Avenue, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1722 sqft
Live in desirable N. La Quinta in the Monticello development in this immaculate home that shows pride of ownership w/3 BR, 2BA & approx. 1,722 SF of comfortable living. Close to the top rated International Baccalaureate schools.
Sun City Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
78739 Palm Tree Avenue
78739 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
Leased Dec 1, 2020-March 31, 2021. Super clean St. Maarten great room model with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den. South facing backyard with table, chairs and grill for enjoying the prime desert weather.
Esplanade
1 Unit Available
79787 Parkway Esplanade
79787 Parkway Esplanade North, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2254 sqft
Seasonal Lease Opportunity in the Gated Community of Esplanade. Enjoy this South Facing Private Desert Home. Relax in the Spacious Backyard with Covered Patio and Private Pool and Spa. Open and Spacious 3BD/2BA Home.
