2937 Padaro Lane

Beautiful, clean, quiet beachfront estate with its' very own private beach and gated entrance on the ultra exclusive Padaro Lane. The home has 3 bedrooms with full bathrooms but can accommodate many more comfortably. Walk 15 seconds out the backdown and onto the beach. Located on the storied Padaro Lane, The Billionaire's Row of Santa Barbara. The neighborhood is private, peaceful, serene and an incredible place to getaway to and enjoy the exquisite views, unmatched sunsets, and ocean/beach amenities of the home and the Pacific Coast. It is a perfect fit for couples, families, corporate retreats ETC. The house is down the street from the Santa Barbara Polo Club and a five minute drive into Montecito. A true paradise and a resort in and of itself.