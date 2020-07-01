All apartments in Toro Canyon
Toro Canyon, CA
2937 Padaro Lane
Location

2937 Padaro Ln, Toro Canyon, CA 93013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$29,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful, clean, quiet beachfront estate with its' very own private beach and gated entrance on the ultra exclusive Padaro Lane. The home has 3 bedrooms with full bathrooms but can accommodate many more comfortably. Walk 15 seconds out the backdown and onto the beach. Located on the storied Padaro Lane, The Billionaire's Row of Santa Barbara. The neighborhood is private, peaceful, serene and an incredible place to getaway to and enjoy the exquisite views, unmatched sunsets, and ocean/beach amenities of the home and the Pacific Coast. It is a perfect fit for couples, families, corporate retreats ETC. The house is down the street from the Santa Barbara Polo Club and a five minute drive into Montecito. A true paradise and a resort in and of itself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 Padaro Lane have any available units?
2937 Padaro Lane has a unit available for $29,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2937 Padaro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Padaro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Padaro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Padaro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toro Canyon.
Does 2937 Padaro Lane offer parking?
No, 2937 Padaro Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2937 Padaro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Padaro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Padaro Lane have a pool?
No, 2937 Padaro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Padaro Lane have accessible units?
No, 2937 Padaro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Padaro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2937 Padaro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2937 Padaro Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2937 Padaro Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
