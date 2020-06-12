/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:13 PM
165 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Marinero Circle
22 Marinero Circle, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1200 sqft
*June rent is waived!* Situated in beautiful Tiburon, this light and bright 2-bedroom apartment residence awaits you. New paint, new carpet, spacious floor plan and nicely appointed end unit.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Strawberry
25 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
16 S Knoll Rd 101
16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184 Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
147 Barbaree Way
147 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1020 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Community with 1BD, 2BD and 3BD Options! - Bright, newly renovated, pet-friendly 1bd/1ba, 2bd/2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and plenty of storage and cabinet space. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, private deck.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
51 Reed Boulevard
51 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2372 Vista Del Mar Lane
2372 Vista Del Mar, Marin County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Enjoy your new home in Tiburon-By-The-Bay in this sweet 2 bedroom / 2 full bath, 2 story townhouse with unsurpassed views of City of San Francisco, the Bay, Golden Gate Bridge, Angel Island and the Lyford Cove.
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Presidio National Park
17 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,005
1200 sqft
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
South Beach
92 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
43 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,689
1294 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
57 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,362
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
South Beach
28 Units Available
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,719
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
South Beach
17 Units Available
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,173
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
8 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
South Beach
29 Units Available
Solaire
299 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,880
1228 sqft
Exceptional apartments with white quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy the yoga studio, resident lounge, 7th-floor terrace and lounge area during your free time. Near the Bay Bridge and Ferry Building Marketplace.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
South of Market
87 Units Available
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Downtown San Rafael
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
South of Market
29 Units Available
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Hayes Valley
25 Units Available
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,670
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Lower Nob Hill
18 Units Available
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,180
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Similar Pages
Tiburon 1 BedroomsTiburon 2 BedroomsTiburon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTiburon 3 BedroomsTiburon Apartments with Balcony
Tiburon Apartments with GarageTiburon Apartments with GymTiburon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTiburon Apartments with ParkingTiburon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA