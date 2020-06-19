93 Lyford Dr

Amenities

VIDEO- Chic Tiburon 3bd/2ba Stunner - VIEWS- FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ07TVO3y7A&feature=youtu.be



One of a kind stunning light filled 3bd/2ba Condo boasts over 2000 sq. ft and offer supreme views of Mt. Tam, Belvedere Lagoon, SF city skyline and the Bay. Unique features include a walk out lounge deck off the living room complete with gas fire place to take in views year round and a sauna in the master bathroom. Minutes from downtown Tiburon, the Tiburon Ferry, 101 and local shopping. Top rated Reed school district.



Single level unit offers hardwood floors throughout with contemporary finishes. Kitchen offers custom cabinets and counter tops, SS fridge, flat surface electric range, oven and elegant sink. Kitchen naturally flows into the dining room. Large light filled living room offers tall ceilings, gas insert fireplace and deck access.



Expansive master bedroom has Mt. Tam and lagoon views and is equipped with a large walk-in closet, en suite master bathroom with two separate single vanities, shower/tub combo and a dry sauna. Two additional bedrooms are sizable with ample closet space.



Also included: Second bathroom with double vanity and shower-tub combo, W/D, additional storage and single carport space.



Available now.



If you have any specific questions about this property, please call or text Mike at 415-915-7085.



PET POLICY: HOA does not allow pets. Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Admin fee applies for Assistive animals. Individual terms may vary based on property and management options; pls inquire.



ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.



