Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:13 PM

209 Apartments for rent in Thousand Palms, CA with balconies

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Tri Palm Estates and Country Club
33140 Laredo Circle
33140 Laredo Circle, Thousand Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
2 Bed 55+ Mobile Home with Huge Backyard - **55+ Senior Community** 2 Bed manufactured home in a spacious lot in Tri-Palms is the perfect place to call home! This 2 bedroom home features a spacious interior layout with two living areas and each

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
31842 Robert Road
31842 Robert Road, Thousand Palms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1492 sqft
Four bedroom Thousand Palms home with a covered patio! This home features a desirable layout of 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, open concept with large kitchen featuring a stainless steel refrigerator, fireplace, ceiling fans, carpet and tile flooring, 2 car
Results within 1 mile of Thousand Palms
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37358 Westridge Avenue
37358 Westridge Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1157 sqft
Leased Jan-Mar 2020, Nov-Dec 2020, and Jan-Apr 2021. Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey-furnished Gorham model on a corner lot. Enter through a beautiful leaded-glass front door. 2 bedrooms/2 bathrooms. 1187sf.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
38645 Dahlia Way
38645 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1549 sqft
Available for summer months for $2,500/mo. Adorable condo with absolutely gorgeous views! Available for monthly or seasonal. Very cute, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath condo in the popular Palm Valley Country Club.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78473 Hampshire Avenue
78473 Hampshire Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1110 sqft
55+ Community Sun City Palm Desert - Pasadena Model located in the California Casual Section, that has its own Pool, Spa and BBQ's. South Backyard with large patio, Alumawood Patio cover, raised planters and BBQ. Has table, chairs and 2 lounges.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37784 Pineknoll Avenue
37784 Pineknoll Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2432 sqft
Available Oct 2020 thru Feb 2021, San Remo Estate Home with Pool & Spa, covered patio, BBQ, Golf Cart included for use within Sun City Palm Desert. Turnkey furnished like a Model.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Desert Resort
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Available 2021 SEASON. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78328 Desert Willow Drive
78328 Desert Willow Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1548 sqft
Leased Jan1-Mar 31, 2021. Sun City Palm Desert Opal model available Oct-Dec 2020..

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
39830 Somerset Avenue
39830 Somerset Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Now available for winter 2021. Comfortably equipped with queen beds in both BRs. Carpet in BRs, tile in traffic area. Decorated in light colors and tastefully furnished. Great east facing back patio with nice patio furniture.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
39515 Manorgate Road
39515 Manorgate Road, Desert Palms, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1888 sqft
A Morocco plan, with detached casita and pool, was built on the golf course to 1888 SF (EST.) in 1998.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
76235 Poppy Lane
76235 Poppy Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1330 sqft
Leased from June 1 2019 - March 31 2020. Call for Rates! Fabulous Palm Valley Country Club GOLF COURSE Condo, available Turnkey Furnished. Call Listing Office for showing arrangements and availability.

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
38061 Crocus Lane
38061 Crocus Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1515 sqft
Available! Taking reservations for the 2021 season. Newly remodeled luxury designer condo.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78260 Willowrich Drive
78260 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1527 sqft
Fabulous golf course lease! High above the fairway with panoramic views! Great curb appeal! Inviting gated courtyard entrance! Delightful fully furnished 2 bedroom home! Attractive, comfortable furnishings! Turnkey with everything needed to enjoy

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
648 Red Arrow Trail
648 Red Arrow Trail, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1706 sqft
Rare 2 master bedroom suites with 2 private baths with stainless kitchen appliances. Great location across from a community pool and spa. Enjoy sun in large completely private enclosed south facing patio adjacent to the detached 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue
37953 Grand Oaks Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1576 sqft
Fabulous Fostoria home overlooking the green belt for Long Term Lease offered Furnished in Sun City Palm Desert, 55+ senior community. Bright, open and airy floor plan with private courtyard. Greatroom with cozy fireplace that opens up to the den.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78300 Willowrich Drive
78300 Willowrich Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1527 sqft
Available for the Season Jan thru April 2021. Orrefors Plan on the Golf Course with Pool/Spa. Fully furnished, Turnkey home has everything including a GOLF CART.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78415 Silver Sage Drive
78415 Silver Sage Drive, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1527 sqft
Available Jan thru Apr 2021 at $3700/mo. Leased Oct. thru Dec 2020. Almost New Furnishings. Exceptional Sun City Palm Desert Rental.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78786 Gorham Lane
78786 Gorham Lane, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Palm Desert-Sun City Palm Desert - Discounted for Summer Season. Absolutely breathtaking views of mountains, golf course and lake. Turnkey furnished w/Pool 2 bedrooms plus den/office. Living room with beautiful furnishings & fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Palm Desert
78811 Palm Tree Avenue
78811 Palm Tree Avenue, Desert Palms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1213 sqft
Sun City Palm Desert - desirable Lanai (2 bedroom 2 bath) turnkey furnished with almost new furniture! SUPER CLEAN with south facing patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Palm Desert Resort
77361 Preston Trail
77361 Preston Trail, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
938 sqft
AVAIL 2021 Season. Open floor plan, 2 bedrooms, 2 fully renovated bathrooms with upgraded finishes. Gorgeously renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Fully renovated top to bottom...

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
685 Box Canyon Trail
685 Box Canyon Trail, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1706 sqft
Leased Jan - March 2021. Great seasonal lease in Indian Ridge Country Club! Enjoy stunning fairway, mountain and lake views from this south facing back patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Thousand Palms, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Thousand Palms renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

