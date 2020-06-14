406 Apartments for rent in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA with hardwood floors
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley got its name from nearby Mount Tamalpais -the highest mountain peak in the Marin Hills range. This majestic natural gem is protected from development in Mount Tamalpais State Park and can be visited in the spring and summer months.
The community of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley is an unincorporated census-designated place located in the county of Marin, California. At the time of the last major U.S. Census back in 2010, the population was 10,700 people strong and it is continuing to thrive today.
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley is the perfect spot for outdoor lovers to enjoy. The Muir Woods National Monument is located right on the edge of the community and is an ideal location for camping, hiking, mountain biking, and exploring the California Redwood forests first hand. Look up - they're tall! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tamalpais-Homestead Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.