311 Vista De Valle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This is a must see 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath modern Mill Valley house with incredible views. Includes an accessory unit with kitchen, full bath and separate entrance. Light-filled spacious kitchen with large pantry cabinets. Upstairs is master suite with private deck. Fantastic location with easy access to Miwok Trail, GGNRA, Tennessee Valley & Hwy 101. Pets considered with approval and increased deposit. This is a non-smoking property. Renter's Insurance is required. For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact our showing agent Tara Page at 415-419-7311, tara@prandiprop.com