Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
311 Vista De Valle
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:30 AM

311 Vista De Valle

311 Vista De Valle · No Longer Available
Location

311 Vista De Valle, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA 94941
Tennessee Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath modern Mill Valley house with incredible views. Includes an accessory unit with kitchen, full bath and separate entrance. Light-filled spacious kitchen with large pantry cabinets. Upstairs is master suite with private deck. Fantastic location with easy access to Miwok Trail, GGNRA, Tennessee Valley & Hwy 101. Pets considered with approval and increased deposit. This is a non-smoking property. Renter's Insurance is required. For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact our showing agent Tara Page at 415-419-7311, tara@prandiprop.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Vista De Valle have any available units?
311 Vista De Valle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA.
What amenities does 311 Vista De Valle have?
Some of 311 Vista De Valle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Vista De Valle currently offering any rent specials?
311 Vista De Valle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Vista De Valle pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Vista De Valle is pet friendly.
Does 311 Vista De Valle offer parking?
Yes, 311 Vista De Valle offers parking.
Does 311 Vista De Valle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Vista De Valle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Vista De Valle have a pool?
No, 311 Vista De Valle does not have a pool.
Does 311 Vista De Valle have accessible units?
No, 311 Vista De Valle does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Vista De Valle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Vista De Valle has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Vista De Valle have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Vista De Valle does not have units with air conditioning.
