Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace media room furnished

BEACH FRONT FURNISHED RENTAL - AVAILABLE NOW! BREATHTAKING BEACH HOUSE on private Summerland beach. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths total. Main house on the beach features two bedrooms, two baths, living room and family/media room, and EXPANSIVE OCEANS VIEWS throughout. Plus a full one bedroom, one bath GUEST HOUSE above the garage.