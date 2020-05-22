All apartments in Strawberry
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

147 Barbaree Way

147 Barbaree Way · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA 94920
Strawberry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 147 Barbaree Way · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog grooming area
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
yoga
Waterfront Luxury Community with 1BD, 2BD and 3BD Options! - Bright, newly renovated, pet-friendly 1bd/1ba, 2bd/2.5ba and 3bd/3ba apartment homes and townhomes with new luxury appliances, wine fridges, oversized windows and expansive indoor/outdoor living balconies.

Fabulous community amenities include indoor/outdoor pool/spa(s), gym, yoga room, dog washing stations, wine tasting space, private marina, private beach, boat slips, sunset sails, paddleboarding, nearby hiking, fun resident events (like free yoga classes, wine tastings, parents night out, electric boat races, etc)....too much to name it all!

This is not an apartment - this is a LIFESTYLE! Think you know this property? Think again!

Pet friendly, offering flexible leases from 3 months and up; pls inquire on your tour!! Perfect option for anyone relocating, remodeling, or who might be between houses from buying or selling.

Ready to schedule your tour?
https://foundationrentals.wufoo.com/forms/the-cove-showing-request/

-------> Join Our Secret "COMING SOON" list for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: www.foundationhomes.com/joincomingsoon new non-profit, the LifeBoost Charitable Fund, opening later this year. Serving People, Plant and Pets here in our county!

www.FoundationHomes.com
DRE# 01722834

(RLNE2809176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Barbaree Way have any available units?
147 Barbaree Way has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 Barbaree Way have?
Some of 147 Barbaree Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Barbaree Way currently offering any rent specials?
147 Barbaree Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Barbaree Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 Barbaree Way is pet friendly.
Does 147 Barbaree Way offer parking?
No, 147 Barbaree Way does not offer parking.
Does 147 Barbaree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Barbaree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Barbaree Way have a pool?
Yes, 147 Barbaree Way has a pool.
Does 147 Barbaree Way have accessible units?
No, 147 Barbaree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Barbaree Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Barbaree Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Barbaree Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Barbaree Way does not have units with air conditioning.
