147 Barbaree Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated gym pool yoga

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog grooming area fire pit gym pool hot tub yoga

Waterfront Luxury Community with 1BD, 2BD and 3BD Options! - Bright, newly renovated, pet-friendly 1bd/1ba, 2bd/2.5ba and 3bd/3ba apartment homes and townhomes with new luxury appliances, wine fridges, oversized windows and expansive indoor/outdoor living balconies.



Fabulous community amenities include indoor/outdoor pool/spa(s), gym, yoga room, dog washing stations, wine tasting space, private marina, private beach, boat slips, sunset sails, paddleboarding, nearby hiking, fun resident events (like free yoga classes, wine tastings, parents night out, electric boat races, etc)....too much to name it all!



This is not an apartment - this is a LIFESTYLE! Think you know this property? Think again!



Pet friendly, offering flexible leases from 3 months and up; pls inquire on your tour!! Perfect option for anyone relocating, remodeling, or who might be between houses from buying or selling.



