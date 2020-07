Amenities

Top Of The Line Just Like New Single Story 3 Bedroom Home!!! - *PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE POST BEFORE CALLING THE OFFICE* YOU MUST APPLY FIRST BEFORE SEEING THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY NO EXCEPTIONS*



*GPSPROPERTYMANAGEMENT.COM*



*REQUIREMENTS CAN BE FOUND ON THE WEBSITE WHEN YOU GO TO THE APPLY NOW PAGE*



*ALL REQUIREMENTS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED*



Top Of The Line Just Like New Single Story 3 Bedroom Home!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home has it all and more:

*Custom tile flooring throughout

*Marble counter tops in kitchen with lots of cabinet storage

*Gas stove, dishwasher and built in microwave

*Plantation shutters

*Gas fire place

*Big 2 Car garage with lots of storage

*Yard Service is provided

*Pet Friendly (breeds restrictions and pet limit apply) Insurance may be required

Come see this top of the line 3 bedroom Home. Rent is only $2200 a month with a $2500 deposit. 10556 Christopher Ct. Stockton, CA 95209. For best results and information please go to our website www.gpspropertymanagement.com Applications are only accepted online at the website.



*Min. 1 Year Lease No month to month



*Must fill out application before you view the interior of the home



*Must meet all minimum requirements and applications must be 100% completed and all documents submitted to be considered for this property



