126 Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA with parking
Stevenson Ranch, California was a filming location for the hit Showtime series "Weeds" as well as the movie "Pleasantville". Readers, rejoice! There's something for you here as well. Many of the streets are named for authors, such as William Makepeace Thackeray.
Right at home in the Santa Clarita Valley, Stevenson Ranch, California is one of those places defined solely for the purpose of census statistics. It's not an incorporated city or town. Instead it's referred to as a census-designated place. Don't worry, however, none of that will affect your relocation plans. The town of over 17,000 residents is just as sunny as you'd expect, filled with parks and other recreational spaces, and nestled at the foot of the Santa Susana Mountains. Oh, and it's a master-planned community, so all those little boxes in the Weeds theme song? They're right here. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stevenson Ranch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.