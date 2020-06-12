All apartments in St. Helena
St. Helena, CA
1860 Quail Ct
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

1860 Quail Ct

1860 Quail Court · (707) 967-8401
St. Helena
Location

1860 Quail Court, St. Helena, CA 94574

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1860 Quail Ct · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Saint Helena Executive Home in the Vineyards - Newly renovated custom 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that backs up to vineyards w/beautiful views. Large open concept living/dining room with a wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceiling, built in book shelves and day bed.
Upgraded, bright gourmet professional kitchen with lots of storage, granite counter tops and huge walk-in pantry.
One downstairs bedroom with a separate bathroom and a large upstairs master suite with renovated master bath with large custom closets. Office area just at the top of the stairs overlooking the lush gardens & arbored patios.Two car garage with separate bathroom. Close to town with a country feel.

Landscaper included.
Sorry no Pets!
Rent is $6500
Deposit $6500
App Fee of $40 per adult

Call Julie to schedule a showing at 707-967-8401
Apply at www.rentnapavalley.com

Rent Napa Valley
CalBre#0131758

(RLNE4438986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 Quail Ct have any available units?
1860 Quail Ct has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1860 Quail Ct have?
Some of 1860 Quail Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 Quail Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1860 Quail Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 Quail Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1860 Quail Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Helena.
Does 1860 Quail Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1860 Quail Ct does offer parking.
Does 1860 Quail Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1860 Quail Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 Quail Ct have a pool?
No, 1860 Quail Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1860 Quail Ct have accessible units?
No, 1860 Quail Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 Quail Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1860 Quail Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1860 Quail Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1860 Quail Ct has units with air conditioning.
