1860 Quail Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Saint Helena Executive Home in the Vineyards - Newly renovated custom 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that backs up to vineyards w/beautiful views. Large open concept living/dining room with a wood burning fireplace, cathedral ceiling, built in book shelves and day bed.

Upgraded, bright gourmet professional kitchen with lots of storage, granite counter tops and huge walk-in pantry.

One downstairs bedroom with a separate bathroom and a large upstairs master suite with renovated master bath with large custom closets. Office area just at the top of the stairs overlooking the lush gardens & arbored patios.Two car garage with separate bathroom. Close to town with a country feel.



Landscaper included.

Sorry no Pets!

Rent is $6500

Deposit $6500

App Fee of $40 per adult



Call Julie to schedule a showing at 707-967-8401

Apply at www.rentnapavalley.com



Rent Napa Valley

CalBre#0131758



