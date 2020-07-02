All apartments in St. Helena
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1340 Pine Street

1340 Pine Street · (707) 333-5596
Location

1340 Pine Street, St. Helena, CA 94574

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1426 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 bed/2 bath historic home on St. Helena's desirable west side. This gorgeous single-story has wood floors and plantation shutters throughout, combining modern updates with traditional features. The classic front porch leads to the large living room with extra wide baseboards, crown moldings, and wood-burning fireplace. The formal dining room has lots of light spanning into the spacious updated kitchen complete with new countertops, cabinetry, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The first two bedrooms have ceiling fans and a Jack & Jill bathroom with subway tile surrounding the bath. The master suite has a large walk-in custom closet and French doors that lead to steps down to the immaculate garden area. The master bath has a walk-in shower with two shower heads, a large framed mirror and tile flooring. Beautiful, professionally-designed landscaping planted with native, low-water plants as well as olive trees and a private yard that is perfect for outdoor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Pine Street have any available units?
1340 Pine Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1340 Pine Street have?
Some of 1340 Pine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Helena.
Does 1340 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Pine Street offers parking.
Does 1340 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1340 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1340 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
