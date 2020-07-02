1340 Pine Street

Amenities

Lovely 3 bed/2 bath historic home on St. Helena's desirable west side. This gorgeous single-story has wood floors and plantation shutters throughout, combining modern updates with traditional features. The classic front porch leads to the large living room with extra wide baseboards, crown moldings, and wood-burning fireplace. The formal dining room has lots of light spanning into the spacious updated kitchen complete with new countertops, cabinetry, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The first two bedrooms have ceiling fans and a Jack & Jill bathroom with subway tile surrounding the bath. The master suite has a large walk-in custom closet and French doors that lead to steps down to the immaculate garden area. The master bath has a walk-in shower with two shower heads, a large framed mirror and tile flooring. Beautiful, professionally-designed landscaping planted with native, low-water plants as well as olive trees and a private yard that is perfect for outdoor living.