Last updated July 22 2020

34 Apartments for rent in Spring Valley Lake, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Valley Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common are...

Last updated April 16
1 Unit Available
Spring Valley Lake
12920 Briarcliff Drive
12920 Briarcliff Drive, Spring Valley Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1632 sqft
Located in the beautiful private community of spring Valley lake!Owner pays for HOA Fee's. If tenant's would like to use amenities Tenant pays for their own separate tenant HOA fee's. Available after May 31.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Valley Lake

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
17667 View Mount Court
17667 View Mount Ct, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
2741 sqft
17667 View Mount Court Available 08/01/20 Great six bedroom home in a wounderful neighborhood. - FOR QUICK RESPONSE AND TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE EMAIL HOTTHMESPM@GMAIL.COM Popular two-story floor plan with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Valley Lake
Last updated January 9
6 Units Available
West City
Riverton
14374 Borego Rd, Victorville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,316
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
926 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-15. One- and two-bedroom apartments in a community with extensive amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, dog run and courtyard. High speed internet access available.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Central City
14236 Oxford Place
14236 Oxford Place, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - Sitting on the corner of a cul-de-sac in a well established Victorville neighborhood, this modernized 60’s era home is a must see.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Central City
14158 Arrowhead Drive
14158 Arrowhead Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1308 sqft
14158 Arrowhead Drive Available 07/23/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
14425 Ricaree Rd
14425 Ricaree Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1821 sqft
DESERT KNOLLS 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH LARGE RV GARAGE! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Desert Knolls area of Apple Valley.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
13016 OJAI RD
13016 Ojai Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE!! 2000sf HOME IN APPLE VALLEY - READY FOR ALMOST IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SPACE INSIDE AND OUT, THIS IS THE HOME FOR YOU.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Central City
13833 Woodbine Rd
13833 Woodbine Drive, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1600 sqft
Centrally located in Victorville - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1600 sqft open floor plan.2 car garage with opener, NEW CARPET & NEW PAINT AND NEW LAMINATE FLOOR IN THE KITCHEN AND TWO BATH ROOM. laundry hook up in the garage.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
19242 Cottonwood Dr.
19242 Cottonwood Drive, Apple Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$895
670 sqft
55+ Jess Ranch Active Senior Housing! - 55+ Jess Ranch Active Senior Housing! Garden view home in Jess Ranch in Apple Valley. Ground level, one bedroom, one bath with indoor laundry room with stacked washer and dryer.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
20839 Eyota Road
20839 Eyota Road, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1731 sqft
Very nice, well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood of Apple Valley. Conveniently located near schools and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a formal living space and family room, open to the eating area and kitchen.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
12237 Nuevo Court
12237 Nuevo Court, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1652 sqft
Nice cul-de-sac home. Front and Back yard landscaped. Fireplace , covered patio. 4 bedroom 2 bath, 3 car garage.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
19640 Yanan Road
19640 Yanan Road, Apple Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3642 sqft
Beautiful Estate Property across the street from Apple Valley Golf Course, Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, Nook and Bkf Bar, Family Room has Corner Stone Fireplace and High Ceilings, Grand Entry, Formal Dining Room, 4 Bdr., 2 3/4 Ba.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
East Bear Valley
13385 Fawncreek Street
13385 Fawncreek Street, Victorville, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2677 sqft
CORNER LOT AND CENTRAL LOCATION!! Only 1 neighbor adjacent here on this lovely 5 bedroom 3 bath 2677 square foot home. Plank flooring and open floor plan. Minutes to I-15. Has additional large loft upstairs.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
11366 Sawgrass Bend
11366 Sawgrass Bend, Apple Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1357 sqft
55+ Community, Close to shopping , golf course, Gated community and Kitchen banquet. **Move-in special $200 off the first month's rent.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Central City
16687 Zenda Street
16687 Zenda Street, Victorville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$975
888 sqft
Freshly rehabbed, clean and ready to rent 2 bedrooms, 1 bath Victorville apartment. Ground level unit - No Stairs! Easy to care for tile throughout unit. Open kitchen. One car garage. Coin-op laundry on site. Water, trash and sewer paid.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
West Bear Valley
15008 Luna Rd
15008 Luna Road, Mountain View Acres, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1850 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Victorville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included, water only. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1950/month rent.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
11875 A Avenue
11875 A Avenue, Hesperia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
This lovely, two bedroom apartment, with newer carpet and fresh paint, is located in a very quiet & desirable low-rise community. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and two parking spots. Walking distance to CVS, Starbucks, IN-N-Out, Von's, etc.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Central City
14348 Derby Ct
14348 Derby Court, Victorville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1210 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM VICTORVILLE HOME ON CUL DE SAC - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage off of Hesperia Rd. Recently remodeled with new plush carpet, newer granite, stainless steel appliances, backsplash. Huge backyard with RV side gate.

Last updated April 28
1 Unit Available
West City
15427 Chaparral St
15427 Chaparral Street, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1593 sqft
NICE CLEAN HOME IN QUIET VICTORVILLE NEIGHBORHOOD AVAILABLE NOW - NICE HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD Featuring a large spacious formal living room, separate family room with fireplace that is adjacent to the kitchen vaulted ceilings in the great room

Last updated February 7
1 Unit Available
20707 Teton Road
20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1818 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018).

Last updated February 7
1 Unit Available
West City
15886 Placida Road
15886 Placida Road, Victorville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,360
1629 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage home. Large backyard and property is completely fenced. Double side gate access into the backyard for RV or boat parking. Video walk-through at mesaproperties.
Results within 10 miles of Spring Valley Lake

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
8245 E AVE
8245 E Avenue, Hesperia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1658 sqft
Available 08/01/20 8245 E AVE - Property Id: 324461 BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR ATT GARAGE HOUSE FOR LEASE FEATURES, 1658 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
14041 Katelyn St.
14041 Katelyn St, Hesperia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2050 sqft
5 Bedrooms, 2.75 Bathrooms, 2 Story, 2050 sq. ft., 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Covered Patio, Central A/C & Heat, - 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathroom, small loft, 2 story, open kitchen, 1 bedroom with 3/4 bathroom downstairs, 2050 sq. ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Spring Valley Lake, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Spring Valley Lake apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

