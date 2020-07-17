All apartments in Spring Valley Lake
13316 Makai Court · (760) 949-1417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13316 Makai Court, Spring Valley Lake, CA 92395
Spring Valley Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13316 Makai #7 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spring Valley Lake Property Condo -
RENT $1500.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $3000.00 NO PETS ALLOWED. WITH DEPOSIT TOTAL MOVE IN COST $4500.00
Upon accepted application, the security deposit must be paid within 24 hours by cashiers check only. The first month's rent is paid at move-in by cashiers check only. Please drive by the property. See how to get there, see it from the outside, and see the neighborhood. If it meets your needs, PLEASE CALL 760-949-1417 to schedule to see the inside. If you like the inside, then we will give you the application. NO APPLICATION WILL BE PROCESSED UNTIL APPLICANT HAS VIEWED THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY.
Please note the qualifications for renting on the website.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4790500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13316 Makai #7 have any available units?
13316 Makai #7 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13316 Makai #7 currently offering any rent specials?
13316 Makai #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13316 Makai #7 pet-friendly?
No, 13316 Makai #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley Lake.
Does 13316 Makai #7 offer parking?
No, 13316 Makai #7 does not offer parking.
Does 13316 Makai #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13316 Makai #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13316 Makai #7 have a pool?
No, 13316 Makai #7 does not have a pool.
Does 13316 Makai #7 have accessible units?
No, 13316 Makai #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 13316 Makai #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13316 Makai #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13316 Makai #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13316 Makai #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
