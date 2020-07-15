All apartments in Spring Valley Lake
Find more places like 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley Lake, CA
/
13125 Autumn Leaves Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

13125 Autumn Leaves Ave

13125 Autumn Leaves Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

13125 Autumn Leaves Avenue, Spring Valley Lake, CA 92395
Spring Valley Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Spring Valley Lake Home - Custom 4 bd, 3 ba, home in Spring Valley Lake, new custom paint, hardwood floors, beautiful columns define the interior, granite counters throughout the home, spa like bathrooms, one bedroom and full bath downstairs, main bedroom has retreat and private balcony, second bedroom also has its own private balcony. Three car garage with plenty of parking in the rear of the home. This is in an HOA. Contact Rick for more information 760-955-8500. Credit score 600 or higher, income 3x rent, no open bankruptcies or previous evictions.Pets upon owner approval.

(RLNE5874320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave have any available units?
13125 Autumn Leaves Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley Lake, CA.
What amenities does 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave have?
Some of 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13125 Autumn Leaves Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave offers parking.
Does 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave have a pool?
No, 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave have accessible units?
No, 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13125 Autumn Leaves Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Spring Valley Lake 3 BedroomsSpring Valley Lake Apartments with Balconies
Spring Valley Lake Apartments with GaragesSpring Valley Lake Apartments with Parking
Spring Valley Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CALancaster, CAChino, CAPalmdale, CA
Pomona, CABrea, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CABeaumont, CAHemet, CADiamond Bar, CASun Village, CAApple Valley, CASilver Lakes, CA
Crestline, CACalifornia City, CAAdelanto, CABig Bear City, CANorco, CALake Arrowhead, CAYucaipa, CAHesperia, CASan Jacinto, CAWalnut, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Citrus CollegeUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College