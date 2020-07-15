13125 Autumn Leaves Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage hot tub

Spring Valley Lake Home - Custom 4 bd, 3 ba, home in Spring Valley Lake, new custom paint, hardwood floors, beautiful columns define the interior, granite counters throughout the home, spa like bathrooms, one bedroom and full bath downstairs, main bedroom has retreat and private balcony, second bedroom also has its own private balcony. Three car garage with plenty of parking in the rear of the home. This is in an HOA. Contact Rick for more information 760-955-8500. Credit score 600 or higher, income 3x rent, no open bankruptcies or previous evictions.Pets upon owner approval.



(RLNE5874320)