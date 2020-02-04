All apartments in South Whittier
Find more places like 9503 Greening Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Whittier, CA
/
9503 Greening Ave
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

9503 Greening Ave

9503 Greening Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Whittier
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9503 Greening Avenue, South Whittier, CA 90605
South Whittier

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier, Open house showing on Tuesday January 21, from 3:30PM to 4:00PM - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family House for Rent in Whittier
Open house showing on Tuesday January 21, from 3:30PM to 4:00PM

9503 Greening Ave
Whittier CA 90605

$2,495 monthly, $2,495 security deposit, $500 pet deposit

Remodeled single family residence. New paint, new kitchen counter top and sink, new doors, new blinds and many other new items.

YouTube Video Walk through

https://youtu.be/hsFbBFbqTsg

(RLNE5412189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9503 Greening Ave have any available units?
9503 Greening Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
Is 9503 Greening Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9503 Greening Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9503 Greening Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9503 Greening Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9503 Greening Ave offer parking?
No, 9503 Greening Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9503 Greening Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9503 Greening Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9503 Greening Ave have a pool?
No, 9503 Greening Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9503 Greening Ave have accessible units?
No, 9503 Greening Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9503 Greening Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9503 Greening Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9503 Greening Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9503 Greening Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Whittier Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPico Rivera, CAWhittier, CANorwalk, CALa Mirada, CASanta Fe Springs, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Hacienda Heights, CABuena Park, CALa Habra, CAMontebello, CACerritos, CADowney, CAArtesia, CALakewood, CABellflower, CARowland Heights, CACypress, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles