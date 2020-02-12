All apartments in South Whittier
Find more places like 15148 Anola Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Whittier, CA
/
15148 Anola Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:54 PM

15148 Anola Street

15148 Anola Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15148 Anola Street, South Whittier, CA 90604
South Whittier

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely home, in a lovely location! Just recently professionally cleaned, this beautifully upgraded home is ready for its new tenants! The large living room with bright, natural lighting greet you as you walk in the front door. Three spacious bedrooms and expansive backyard for all your entertaining needs. Additional features include dual pane windows, granite kitchen counter tops, hardwood flooring, and upgraded bathrooms Please come and see for yourself! Call Wyatt @ 310-408-3583 with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15148 Anola Street have any available units?
15148 Anola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 15148 Anola Street have?
Some of 15148 Anola Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15148 Anola Street currently offering any rent specials?
15148 Anola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15148 Anola Street pet-friendly?
No, 15148 Anola Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Whittier.
Does 15148 Anola Street offer parking?
No, 15148 Anola Street does not offer parking.
Does 15148 Anola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15148 Anola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15148 Anola Street have a pool?
No, 15148 Anola Street does not have a pool.
Does 15148 Anola Street have accessible units?
No, 15148 Anola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15148 Anola Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15148 Anola Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15148 Anola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15148 Anola Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Whittier 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Whittier 2 Bedroom Apartments
South Whittier 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSouth Whittier Apartments with Hardwood Floors
South Whittier Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles