15148 Anola Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Lovely home, in a lovely location! Just recently professionally cleaned, this beautifully upgraded home is ready for its new tenants! The large living room with bright, natural lighting greet you as you walk in the front door. Three spacious bedrooms and expansive backyard for all your entertaining needs. Additional features include dual pane windows, granite kitchen counter tops, hardwood flooring, and upgraded bathrooms Please come and see for yourself! Call Wyatt @ 310-408-3583 with questions.