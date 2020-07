10824 Newgate Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub internet access

FURNISHED, QUIET, BUNGALOW w/ PRIVATE ENTRY, POOL - Property Id: 171914



Now renting spacious detached studio bungalow!



Our recently departed tenant, a traveling nurse, lived here for three years, and he worked in several area hospitals, and absolutely loved living here! The person before him was a specialty contractor working on a Disneyland project over two years. We are looking for similar tenants.



FEATURES INCLUDE:

- CLEAN, HIGHER CEILINGS, LIGHT AND AIRY. RECENTLY COMPLETELY REMODELED WITH NEW PAINT AND QUALITY FIXTURES!

- 3/4 BATHROOM (Toilet, Vanity, Large Shower)

- FULLY CARPETED

- MICROWAVE OVEN

- KITCHENETTE

- FURNISHINGS

- FIREPLACE WITH HEATER AND FAUX FLAMES FOR AMBIANCE

- BUILT IN SAFE

- AIR CONDITONING (extra cost)

- WIRELESS INTERNET AND FIOS TV

- USE OF PRIVATE POOL WITH JACUZZI

- USE OF LARGE CAPACITY WASHER AND DRYER

- GATED PRIVATE ENTRY WITH 6 FOOT HIGH WALLS, SECURITY CAMERAS AND LIGHTING

- CONVENIENT PARKING

No Pets Allowed



