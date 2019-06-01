19050 E Northam St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been completely remodeled with tons of upgrades. Throughout the home you will find amenities such as tile floors, new carpet, and upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances, new baseboards and crown molding as well as both bathrooms being upgraded with new vanities, showers and tub. Outside you will find an entertainer’s oasis. This yard is perfect with swimming pool and spa as well as built in BBQ and Alumawood patio and great grass area. Other amenities that round out this amazing home are wood shutters, water softener and epoxy floors in the garage.