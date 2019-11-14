All apartments in South San Gabriel
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

8244 Bella Rosa Rd

8244 Bella Rose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8244 Bella Rose Dr, South San Gabriel, CA 91770
South San Gabriel

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
2 beds and 1 bath which is a Jack & Jill for rent. Owner live in the Master bedroom and he only live around 3 month a year. Good for students and small family. Thank you for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8244 Bella Rosa Rd have any available units?
8244 Bella Rosa Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South San Gabriel, CA.
Is 8244 Bella Rosa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8244 Bella Rosa Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8244 Bella Rosa Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8244 Bella Rosa Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Gabriel.
Does 8244 Bella Rosa Rd offer parking?
No, 8244 Bella Rosa Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8244 Bella Rosa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8244 Bella Rosa Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8244 Bella Rosa Rd have a pool?
No, 8244 Bella Rosa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8244 Bella Rosa Rd have accessible units?
No, 8244 Bella Rosa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8244 Bella Rosa Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8244 Bella Rosa Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8244 Bella Rosa Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8244 Bella Rosa Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
