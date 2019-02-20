130 Monterey Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

South Pasadena school district! Stunning 2 BR 2 BA top floor unit with open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, Fireplace, Central A/C & Heat, large kitchen with contemporary styling, stainless steel appliances, Cesar Stone counter tops, and glass tile back splash. Huge master bedroom opens to private balcony, mirrored wardrobe doors, walk in closets, double sink vanity, marble counter tops. Washer and dryer in the unit. Side-by-side parking, Swimming pool, hot tub. Close to the gold line. May consider small pet.