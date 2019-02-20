All apartments in South Pasadena
Location

130 Monterey Road, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
South Pasadena school district! Stunning 2 BR 2 BA top floor unit with open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, Fireplace, Central A/C & Heat, large kitchen with contemporary styling, stainless steel appliances, Cesar Stone counter tops, and glass tile back splash. Huge master bedroom opens to private balcony, mirrored wardrobe doors, walk in closets, double sink vanity, marble counter tops. Washer and dryer in the unit. Side-by-side parking, Swimming pool, hot tub. Close to the gold line. May consider small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Monterey Road have any available units?
130 Monterey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 130 Monterey Road have?
Some of 130 Monterey Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Monterey Road currently offering any rent specials?
130 Monterey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Monterey Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Monterey Road is pet friendly.
Does 130 Monterey Road offer parking?
Yes, 130 Monterey Road offers parking.
Does 130 Monterey Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Monterey Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Monterey Road have a pool?
Yes, 130 Monterey Road has a pool.
Does 130 Monterey Road have accessible units?
No, 130 Monterey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Monterey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Monterey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Monterey Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Monterey Road has units with air conditioning.
