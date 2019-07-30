All apartments in South Gate
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:00 PM

9643 Otis Street

9643 Otis Street · No Longer Available
Location

9643 Otis Street, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located on corner. New updated windows throughout house. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom. New wood laminate in living/dining area. Carpet in bedrooms. Large back patio and large front and side yard. Detached 1 car garage with parking also in driveway. Washer and dryer hook ups in garage. Stove and fridge included if needed. House is now available for move in
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located on corner. New updated windows throughout house. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom. New wood laminate in living/dining area. Carpet in bedrooms. Large back patio and large front and side yard. Detached 1 car garage with parking also in driveway. Washer and dryer hook ups in garage. Stove and fridge included if needed. House is now available for move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9643 Otis Street have any available units?
9643 Otis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
What amenities does 9643 Otis Street have?
Some of 9643 Otis Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9643 Otis Street currently offering any rent specials?
9643 Otis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9643 Otis Street pet-friendly?
No, 9643 Otis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 9643 Otis Street offer parking?
Yes, 9643 Otis Street offers parking.
Does 9643 Otis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9643 Otis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9643 Otis Street have a pool?
No, 9643 Otis Street does not have a pool.
Does 9643 Otis Street have accessible units?
No, 9643 Otis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9643 Otis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9643 Otis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
