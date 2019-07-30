9643 Otis Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located on corner. New updated windows throughout house. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom. New wood laminate in living/dining area. Carpet in bedrooms. Large back patio and large front and side yard. Detached 1 car garage with parking also in driveway. Washer and dryer hook ups in garage. Stove and fridge included if needed. House is now available for move in

Large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located on corner. New updated windows throughout house. Recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom. New wood laminate in living/dining area. Carpet in bedrooms. Large back patio and large front and side yard. Detached 1 car garage with parking also in driveway. Washer and dryer hook ups in garage. Stove and fridge included if needed. House is now available for move in