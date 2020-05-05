All apartments in South Gate
9535 Victoria Avenue

9535 Victoria Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9535 Victoria Avenue, South Gate, CA 90280
South Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
As they say, "Don't judge a book by its cover". As you walk into this spacious fully updated home, you can't help but notice the brand new laminate floors throughout the home, the recessed lighting that lights up the home nicely, the beautifully remodeled kitchen, restrooms as well bathrooms. The front home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, inside laundry room and a 2 car garage.

The back unit is also fully remodeled; it has 1 bedroom and 1 bath with it's own laundry room, too.

This is the perfect opportunity for a big family to occupy both units. The in-laws can stay in the back unit.

Each unit can be rented separately, but renting both units to one family is preferred. Together, both units are being rented for $5,000.00 and individually, the 4 BR for $3,500 and the 1 BR for $1,650.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9535 Victoria Avenue have any available units?
9535 Victoria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Gate, CA.
How much is rent in South Gate, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly South Gate Rent Report.
Is 9535 Victoria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9535 Victoria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9535 Victoria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9535 Victoria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Gate.
Does 9535 Victoria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9535 Victoria Avenue offers parking.
Does 9535 Victoria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9535 Victoria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9535 Victoria Avenue have a pool?
No, 9535 Victoria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9535 Victoria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9535 Victoria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9535 Victoria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9535 Victoria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9535 Victoria Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9535 Victoria Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

