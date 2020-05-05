9535 Victoria Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

As they say, "Don't judge a book by its cover". As you walk into this spacious fully updated home, you can't help but notice the brand new laminate floors throughout the home, the recessed lighting that lights up the home nicely, the beautifully remodeled kitchen, restrooms as well bathrooms. The front home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, inside laundry room and a 2 car garage.



The back unit is also fully remodeled; it has 1 bedroom and 1 bath with it's own laundry room, too.



This is the perfect opportunity for a big family to occupy both units. The in-laws can stay in the back unit.



Each unit can be rented separately, but renting both units to one family is preferred. Together, both units are being rented for $5,000.00 and individually, the 4 BR for $3,500 and the 1 BR for $1,650.00.